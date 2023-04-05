House panel endorses cutting state’s top individual income tax rate, top corporate income tax rate

The Arkansas House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

The House committee also recommended approval of legislation that would gradually phase out the "throw-back rule" on business income of multistate corporations that conduct business in Arkansas.

Senate Bill 549 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, is the individual and corporate income tax cut bill that would implement an agreement that Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders announced Thursday.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the House committee sent SB549 to the full House of Representatives on Tuesday, a day after the bill cleared the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee and the Senate.

Legislative leaders are hoping to wrap up this year's regular session Friday.

About 1.1 million individual taxpayers with taxable income greater than $24,300 would receive a tax reduction under the bill, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill is projected by the state finance department to reduce state general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025. The department said the revenue impact assumes that employee withholding would be adjusted by employers on or after June 1, 2023.

Dismang told the House tax committee Tuesday the bill would reduce state general revenue more in fiscal 2024 than fiscal 2025 because it is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

"Just keep in mind we are building a sizable surplus in which this will just kind of eat away at a little sooner, and I don't think that is necessarily a bad thing," he said.

The state's general revenue forecast projects net general revenue of $6.59 billion for fiscal 2024, so the state's proposed general revenue budget of $6.2 billion would leave a general revenue surplus of $391.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024. That projection for a general revenue surplus doesn't factor in the individual and corporate income tax cuts and other tax cuts that the Legislature is considering enacting in this year's regular session, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said afterward.

Dismang told the Senate tax committee on Monday his bill is part of the Legislature's ongoing work to reduce the state's individual income tax rates, and the Legislature has provided substantial income tax relief to low-income and middle-income taxpayers in previous sessions.

Bruno Showers, a senior tax policy analyst for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, told the Senate committee the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that 80% of the tax cut dollars would go to the top 20% of Arkansans, or people with net incomes of at least $110,000 a year.

The top individual income tax rate of 4.7% would apply to Arkansans having more than $87,000 in net income and to their income of more than $8,800 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023, under SB549. That top rate also would apply to Arkansans having net income up to $87,000 and their income of $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

SB549 also recalculates the bracket adjustments based on the reduced tax rates to maintain a smooth transition between the standard income tax table and the upper-income tax table, according to the finance department. For tax year 2023, individuals with net taxable income greater than or equal to $87,001 but less than $91,301 will reduce their income tax due by the appropriate bracket adjustment amount, the department said.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Among other things Tuesday, the House tax committee endorsed House Bill 1045 by Rep. Howard Beaty, R-Crossett, that would gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on business income over a seven-year period. The gradual phase-out would begin in the tax year starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and be complete in tax year 2030.

Under current state law, a multistate corporation that conducts business in Arkansas must calculate Arkansas income tax through a formula based on its total sales in the state, the finance department said in a written impact statement on HB1045. A multistate business is required to include "unreported" out-of-state sales in its sales in this state. Thus, all sales must be reported somewhere or else a taxpayer would have untaxed "nowhere" income. "Nowhere" sales are recaptured under Arkansas Code Annotated 25-51-716.

Under that state law, for the purposes of calculating corporate income tax, sales of tangible personal property are "in this state" if the property is delivered to a purchaser within Arkansas, the finance department said. Sales also are considered to be "in this state" if the tangible personal property is shipped from an office, store, warehouse, factory or other place of storage in this state and and the purchaser is the United States government or the taxpayer is not taxable in the state of the purchaser, according to the finance department. This is known as the "throwback rule."

HB1045 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal year 2024 and ultimately reduce general revenue by $74 million a year in fiscal year 2030 and thereafter.

Beaty told the House tax committee that "this is the best thing we can do for the businesses of Arkansas."

The bill will make the state more attractive to manufactures and wholesalers, including south Arkansas defense contractors, he said.

Jim Hudson, chief of staff at the state Department of Commerce, said phasing out the "throwback rule" also would help anchor existing companies in the state, and that Sanders supports the legislation. The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce also supports the bill, said Michael Parker, tax counsel for the chamber.

In 2018, the Arkansas Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force's recommendations included repealing the "throwback rule" for multistate business income.