Houston transfer lists Hogs in top 4

Houston guard transfer Tramon Mark has narrowed his list of schools to four, and Arkansas is one of them.

Joe Tipton of On3.com reports Mark is down to Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State and Texas A&M, and a decision is coming within the next couple of days.

Marks, 6-5, 195 pounds, averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists this season while shooting 39% from the field, 32.8% beyond the three-point line and 78.4% at the free throw line.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 67 overall recruit nationally by ESPN in the 2020 class. He initially picked the Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M.