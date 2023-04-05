Khalia Beckford and her fiance secured a wedding slot at the city clerk's office in Manhattan only to encounter a media scrum since the ceremony was right by the court building where Donald Trump was being arraigned, but said, regardless, "this is our day."

Charlie Javice of Miami Beach, Fla., the founder of Frank, a student loan assistance startup that J.P. Morgan Chase bought for $175 million, was arrested on charges alleging she duped the company by dramatically inflating customer numbers.

Fayneese Miller, president of Hamline University in Minnesota, decried "a false narrative" as she announced she'll step down after the school was criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the prophet Muhammad in an art history class.

Rob Bonta, attorney general of California, ordered the state's Justice Department to focus on ghost guns, and last year law enforcement took away 54 such guns from people who can't legally own firearms, a 38% jump among the 1,500 guns seized.

Ruud Sondag, CEO of the company that runs Amsterdam's airport, said there's been too much focus on growth and not enough on its impact as the facility moves to phase out traffic between midnight and 5 a.m., ban private jets and the noisiest planes and abandon planning for another runway.

Isis Soto, an unhoused man in Los Angeles, said he doesn't mind and it'll actually "help keep me down here longer" as a metro station tries to reduce crime and drive away people such as Soto with the music of Vivaldi, Beethoven and Mozart.

Denise Chung of Minnesota, who along with her kids is among the aficionados of the state's EagleCam, said, "I was actually crying" as they watched strong winds whip a 2,000-pound nest holding a newly hatched eaglet out of a tree.

Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with Four Paws International, said the biggest worry "is to ensure that the elephant does not fall down" or "we fear she will never stand up again" as 17-year-old Noor Jehan contends with arthritis and other issues and awaits surgery in Pakistan.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's infrastructure minister, is trying to rally interest in a bridge linking Sicily to the mainland, a dream since ancient Rome, saying the project would create 100,000 jobs, accelerate transportation, develop neglected regions and create the "most admired work of the century."