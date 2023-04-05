Joe Hart known as coach who cared

Joe Hart, who took over Pine Bluff High School's football program toward the end of the 1990s after a long career as an assistant coach, died Monday, three days short of his 81st birthday.

Hart died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center from complications of blood clots, his son-in-law Sebastian Stargell said.

"He cared more about people than he did himself," said Stargell, a former assistant under Hart who is now head baseball coach at Arkansas Baptist College. "He would go to the ends of the earth to do things for others. I've been his son-in-law for over 40 years. I've not heard one person say anything bad about him. That's a testament to him.

"He treated me like I was his own son. He was the best father-in-law I could have."

Pine Bluff had won four state championships in the 1990s with Hart as a defensive coordinator serving under Marion Glover. Hart succeeded Glover as head coach in 1998 and held the position through 2006, when he retired.

A complete win-loss record was not available for Hart, but he went 8-3 in 1998, according to Stargell, and 35-30-1 in his last six seasons, including a 10-1-1 overall mark and unbeaten regular-season record in 2002, according to FearlessFriday.com. Stargell even recalled a time in the early 2000s when Pine Bluff won a 7-on-7 tournament in Warren with 10 players available.

Micheal Williams, who played under Hart from 1999-2001, asked Hart to deliver a pregame speech to his team last fall, Williams' first as the Zebras' head coach.

"He always talked about the stripes and wearing the stripes and how you do what you do as a man putting these stripes on," said Williams, referring to Pine Bluff's signature stripes that adorn the shoulders of each jersey. "He always stressed the importance of wanting to put on the stripes, but you have to earn them. You don't just get to put them on."

Williams started all three seasons under Hart, first as a cornerback, then as both a corner and running back and finally as the lone back. He combined for 2,700 total yards of offense his last two seasons and helped Hart's Zebras win a share of a conference championship in 2000.

"A fun fact – the three years we lost in the playoffs, the team we lost to, that team went on to win the state championship," Williams said, adding that who knew how far Hart could have taken Pine Bluff with a win.

Williams added he reached out to Hart when he pursued his current job last spring.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf was an offensive lineman who helped Pine Bluff reach a state semifinal in 1987 with Hart as an assistant. Roaf invited Hart last year to participate in a documentary about the journey of Roaf's life, a program Roaf said is currently being shopped around by its producers.

"I used to stop by his house sometimes," Roaf said. "Coach Hart was always a nice man, always same demeanor, never demonstrative. He reminded me a lot of my father, the way he carried himself. He was nice but stern. He wanted you to work hard, do things the right way. He's a special man we're going to miss a lot."

According to Cheryl Hatley, a former basketball and track coach in the Pine Bluff School District, Hart "never talked out of both sides of his mouth," meaning he was the same person, no matter whom he spoke with.

"He was legendary," said Hatley, now PBSD director of student services. "He cared about the kids, cared about the education of the kids and their success. He cared about the whole community. He was one of those guys that said what he meant and he meant what he said, and everyone respected that."

Hart served as a high school assistant and junior high coach at all-Black Southeast High School before the students integrated PBHS along with Merrill High in 1970. Hart then coached at PBHS and also worked at Watson Chapel High and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff before returning to PBHS under Glover, according to recollections from former assistants.

Laydell Jordan, a 1975 PBHS graduate, played running back with Hart coaching defense and was recruited by Hart to play at UAPB.

"When I was in high school, Coach Hart, when you talk about a guy who knew the game and all that, he was one of those guys who just knew it," Jordan said. "He knew the game. As a player and him being an assistant, when you got a coach, he has to go beyond the field. He's not just caring about you as an athlete but as an individual. That's the personality Joe had. He didn't just make me a better player but he also worked to show me what kind of person I need to be as a student and when I get into society, how I can carry myself.

"He was a disciplinarian but he was also a friend and he knew where to draw the line. I saw the same thing in college. He just had that caring personality and attitude. He would take his time and go over things. He believed in repetition and fundamentals."

Jordan became an assistant under Hart in 1998 and worked in the district until he retired in 2020. He and Hart were fishing partners for 30 years, Jordan said.

"When Joe pulled his boat somewhere, I was with him," Jordan said. "Every summer when school was out, we were fishing together. We even vacationed together, he and his wife and me and my wife. It's a tough loss. I was with him until he passed."

Lev Bradford, who owns North Little Rock-based Bradford Marine & ATV, was a linebacker on Pine Bluff's 1990 AAAA state championship team as a senior and even sold Hart – his position coach at the time – a boat.

"Everyone knows Coach Glover; he was hard and tough. I guess it's that Marine background in him. But Coach Hart, he was a great human being. You could be a kid with him," Bradford said.

"He was the same as a football coach as when I was selling him a boat."

Hart left behind a wife, Mary; son Robert and daughter Cassandra; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters and four brothers. Funeral services are pending.