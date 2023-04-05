Judge says he can’t rule on lawsuit over gas service to Little Rock apartment complex

A Pulaski County circuit judge said Tuesday that he is powerless -- so far -- to do anything for the 20 or so tenants at a Little Rock apartment complex who have been without natural gas service for weeks until he hears from provider Summit Utilities about why the service was shut down and what must be done to restore it.

Colonel Glenn Realty Holdings LLC, doing business as Bradford Estates apartments, is suing the city of Little Rock, claiming city inspectors are preventing gas service from resuming at the 55-year-old complex at 3610 Colonel Glenn Road.

Linda Tyler testified at a hearing on Tuesday that she and her family have been tenants since 1981, and they want to stay, but the gas shut-off has forced them to cook on hot plates and electric skillets. To bathe, they either take cold showers or carry buckets of hot water upstairs, she said. Tyler told the judge she recently had surgery, and the living conditions at their home of 42 years affected her recovery.

Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones said Summit, not the city, shut down gas service, and only Summit can restore it. City inspectors believe the gas system has potential safety issues that violate the city building codes but have not taken any action against the apartments, he told Circuit Judge Chip Welch.

Welch concluded the 90-minute hearing by stating he could not do anything until the question of who controls the gas flow is conclusively established, which means a Summit representative will have to give evidence. He gave the apartment a month to make arrangements.

"I can order [the city] all day long, and that doesn't get the utilities restored," Welch said. "I'm sympathetic to folks cooking on hot plates and carrying water upstairs to bathe. I'd like to fix that."

Summit shut down gas services to the property after detecting two small leaks on the property, one of them in an empty building and the second behind a building housing tenants. That second repair took about 45 minutes for a plumber to replace a faulty pipe, and the work cost about $1,100.

Now, the "big bad" city is deliberately misinterpreting the code to try and force the 17-building, 141-unit apartments to enact unnecessary improvements that could cost at least $2.5 million and close down the property for at least a year, apartment attorney Sylvester Smith told the judge.

"The bad guy in this story is the city of Little Rock," Smith said.

Bradford Estates' gas system is safe and meets code standards, Smith said, telling the judge that the complex has done all it is required to do to keep it in good working order.

Colonel Glenn Holdings purchased the complex, formerly known as the Alexander Apartments, just west of South University Avenue in 2021 for $9.2 million, with the goal of providing affordable housing in the city, he said.

But the city is purposefully interfering with Bradford Estates' constitutional property rights, so the city should be forced to pay unspecified damages, the suit states.

Property manager Henry Coleman told the judge that Summit told him that gas service would not be restored without the city's permission. He testified that without gas service, which is guaranteed in its leases, tenants have left the complex in droves, while some remaining tenants have stopped paying rent since the apartments are in technical violation of their leases.

Coleman estimated that the complex has lost about $150,000 since the gas was shut off, telling the judge that rental revenues decreased from about $50,000 in January to only a couple of thousand for March, while residency has dropped from 60 tenants to about 20.