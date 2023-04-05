People are watching

Upon reading House Bill 1610 being considered in the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, I was reminded of a video that I saw recently of a severely botched no-knock police raid in Ohio.

The police in question were recorded on the victim's home security system, rifling through the family's possessions, sampling the food on the counters, and pocketing a wad of cash that they happened upon. And then they did the strangest thing: They shut off the security system cameras, so their actions couldn't be recorded any further. And left the viewer wondering, "Why would the good guys (the police) shut off the cameras?" Could it be that they weren't really the good guys?

So, we find ourselves wondering, "Why would the good guys shut off the cameras"--i.e., eviscerate the Freedom of Information Act--"by allowing this abominable piece of legislation to pass?"

Kill HB1610 in committee. The people are watching.

ROBERT BARTON

Kingston

It's what they deserve

Attention national media: I never want to read or hear the word "shooter" again in connection with killing innocent people. A person who kills innocent/unarmed people is a "coward," and the word coward should always appear just before the criminal's name.

There is never a legitimate reason for killing innocent people! There is no way to monitor every person in the USA who may be mentally ill, had a terrible childhood or been bullied; those are not valid reasons for killing innocent children nor anyone else. The coward made a decision to take lives and he/she is responsible for their actions; no one else is responsible.

Being called a coward each time they are mentioned is the type of notoriety they deserve.

DOROTHY HUGHES

Benton

Republican hypocrisy

I see that conservatives are clutching their pearls on the fainting couch at the indictment of Donald Trump. When Bill Clinton was president, Republicans did everything they could to try to pin something on him. Their mantra then was "no one is above the law, including the president."

My, how times have changed! Now former presidents are above the law. Why the change? IOKIYAR. "It's OK if you're a Republican." This hypocrisy is just one of many reasons I am not a conservative.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Libraries and freedom

Missouri representatives recently voted to defund all public libraries in the state. In Arkansas, we just passed a law that criminalizes librarians for providing certain books in their libraries.

Libraries contain books that offend everyone. Wildly different perspectives can be found on the library shelves right next to each other with no issue. This isn't something to fear, but instead something to celebrate. Our democracy is stronger when we have different perspectives and we do not silence particular populations.

Book censorship hurts everyone. According to the Department of Education, 54 percent of adults in the U.S. have a reading comprehension below a sixth-grade reading level. Removing access to books at public and school libraries will make literacy rates go down even more.

When you find a book that offends you at a library, you don't need to check it out. Instead, ask the librarian to help you find a book that better suits your needs. I guarantee the librarian will be able to help you find something. Just because a book does not work for you or your family doesn't mean it should not be available for other patrons to see if it works for them.

As Evelyn Hall wrote, "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." I encourage you to visit a library and see what they're like. They are not scary or dangerous, but instead are full of nice librarians who are eager to help you get the book that matches your interests. They have fun, informative programs. They deserve our support, even if you don't support every book that can be found in them, because, ultimately, the library stands for freedom.

MOLLY QUINN

Fayetteville