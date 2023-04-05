Sections
Man charged with fatal September shooting in Pulaski County

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:49 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pulaski County deputies on Wednesday morning arrested a man on a murder charge stemming from a September shooting, authorities said.

Mark Williams, 37, of Little Rock was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant stemming from the Sept. 19 killing of Elandis Walker, 26, in the 10000 block of Dobby Drive, sheriff’s office spokesman Cody Burk said. The address is about 6 miles directly east of the Interstate 30 interchange with Interstate 430.

Burk said Williams is accused of firing into a vehicle that he believed was following a family member’s vehicle. An arrest report states that Williams opened fire with a 7.62 mm rifle into Walker's vehicle, which had two other people in it at the time.

Prosecutors had been reviewing the case to determine whether the shooting was justified on self-defense grounds, or if it warranted criminal charges, Burk said.

Williams faces a first-degree murder count and two counts of committing a terroristic act, all of which are felony charges. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night, the jail’s online inmate roster showed.

