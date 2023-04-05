Markets fall after weaker U.S. economy reports

Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected.

The S&P 500 dropped 23.91 points, or 0.6%, to 4,100.60 to break a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.77 points, or 0.6%, to 33,402.38, and the Nasdaq composite sank 63.12 points, or 0.5%, to 12,126.33.

Investors remain split on whether the economy will fall into a recession and on how badly corporate profits are set to drop. The biggest question centers on what the Federal Reserve will do next with interest rates after increasing them furiously over the past year in an attempt to control inflation.

The reports on job openings and factory orders released Tuesday likely heightened recession fears. But they likely also gave the Fed reason to hold rates steady at its next meeting, for the first time in more than a year, offering a possible upside for markets.

One report showed employers advertised 9.9 million job openings in February, a sharper fall-off than economists expected. The Fed has been paying close attention to the numbers because the job market has remained so strong despite higher rates. The hope is that a softening in the number of openings will take pressure off inflation without displacing many workers.

A separate report showed that factory orders weakened more than economists expected in February. That is expected to give the Fed another reason to hold off on raising rates again to beat inflation, which has been slowing but remains too high.

"It's all suggesting that the economy is slowing down, which was the Fed's intent all along in terms of raising rates," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors.

What the Fed does has such a grip on Wall Street because higher interest rates undercut inflation by slowing the entire economy, which raises the risk of a recession. They also hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

A potentially more impactful report will arrive Friday, when the U.S. government gives the latest monthly update on how many jobs were created across the country.

On Tuesday, Wall Street traders flipped bets back toward the Fed holding steady on rates at its meeting next month. A day earlier, a slight majority was betting on another increase in rates. That helped yields in the bond market to fall.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.34% from 3.42% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dropped to 3.82% from 3.97%.

Longer term, there seems to be more confidence on Wall Street that the Fed will have to cut rates later this year.

That has helped buoy stocks, particularly technology and other high-growth companies, because rate cuts tend to act like steroids for markets. But the Fed has been consistent in saying it does not expect any rate cuts this year.

Critics also are skeptical, saying inflation still remains too high for the Fed's liking. And any cut in rates likely will come only if the economy were in much weaker shape.

Tuesday's weaker-than-expected readings on the economy follow a report on Monday that showed U.S. manufacturing continues to shrink faster than economists forecast.

Given such weakness, this is "not the time to chase growth," suggested Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management.

On Wall Street, shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. plunged 23.2% to 15 cents per share after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's been contending with the fallout of a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.

Stocks in industries whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy also fell more than the rest of the market, such as industrial and energy companies. Valero Energy Corp. fell 8% for one of the biggest losses in the S&P 500.

Oil prices swung throughout Tuesday before adding to their big gains from Monday, when they shot higher on worries about tighter supplies. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $80.71 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose a penny to $84.94 per barrel.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.