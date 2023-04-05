BASKETBALL

Edey, Clark win Woodens

Purdue center Zach Edey has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top men's college basketball player. The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN. Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994. The 7-foot-4 Edey is the first player since winner David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season. Voting by a national panel took place from March 13-20 during early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue, a No. 1 seed, lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women's Wooden Award. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game where they lost to LSU. Edey and Clark, who were each named AP's national players of the year, will receive their awards Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Cooke to draft

South Carolina lost three more players Tuesday when Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere joined three-time All-American Aliyah Boston in entering the WNBA draft. Cooke, Beal and Amihere announced their decisions on social media. All three could have returned for a fifth year because of covid-19 canceling their NCAA Tournament as freshmen in 2020. The Gamecocks have lost their entire starting lineup. Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher finished their eligibility. Cooke, a 5-foot-9 senior from Toledo, Ohio, started all 137 games she played in the past four seasons, leading the team this year with 15.4 points a game. Beal, a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Ill., averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. Amihere is a 6-4 fourth-year senior. South Carolina (36-1) lost 77-73 to Iowa on Friday night in the national semifinals.

BASEBALL

Salaries up 11%

A year removed from a labor lockout that postponed opening day, major league players are enjoying their biggest salary spike in more than two decades. The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press. The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season's start. Seven teams topped $200 million. Oakland was last at $58 million -- less than the combined salaries of Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who tied for the major league high of $43.3 million. This year's percentage rise was the largest since a 13.9% jump in 2001. Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Jacob deGrom all got big deals during an offseason that saw the average shatter the previous high of $4.45 million in 2017. Of 943 players in the major leagues on opening day, 546 had salaries of $1 million or more, 58%, and up from 514 last year.

Fried to IL

Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring. Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves' 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday. Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Class AAA Gwinnett before Tuesday night's game at St. Louis. Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.

TENNIS

Nadal withdraws

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins Saturday. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime also withdrew from the event. Alcaraz pulled out because of "physical discomfort" after his semifinal loss in Florida last week. Auger-Aliassime needs to rest his left knee. Nadal, 36, generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11. In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

FOOTBALL

Simon Fraser done

The only Canadian college with NCAA membership is shutting down its football program. Simon Fraser President Joy Johnson announced the decision in a letter Tuesday, saying uncertainties about the future for the football program led to the decision to shut it down. Simon Fraser, located in Burnaby, British Columbia, became the only Canadian school to hold NCAA membership when it was approved to begin competing at the Division II level starting in 2010. Simon Fraser was an affiliate member of the Lone Star Conference last season but that was due to end for Simon Fraser in 2024. The school went 1-9 last season and had to move two of its games to a high school field in Blaine, Wash., due to Canadian covid-19 entry requirements at the time.