100 years ago

April 5, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- Work on the first of three dams and hydroelectric stations to be built by the Arkansas Light and Power Company on the Ouachita river near Hot Springs, will begin in the near future ... The first station is to be completed within 18 months, it was stated. The three dams and stations will develop 120,000 horsepower and will represent an investment of $15,000,000 dollars and be used to supply electric power for company's transmission system now reaching 45 cities and towns in Arkansas.

50 years ago

April 5, 1973

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Farm Bureau's Board of Directors has voted to support the proposed Cadron Creek watershed project. The Bureau represents about 1,000 Faulkner County farmers. Danny Roberts of Greenbrier, a Board member, said the Board thought "this project offers tremendous possibilities for the development of Faulkner County and surrounding area." Much opposition has developed to the plans of the Soil Conservation Service and the Cadron Creek Watershed Improvement District Commission to build 15 dams along the creek and its tributaries. The Arkansas Wildlife Federation opposes the project for ecological reasons.

25 years ago

April 5, 1998

St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center has asked the city of Little Rock to change the name of a short segment of West Capitol Avenue to St. Vincent Circle. The stretch runs east and west from University Avenue to McKinley Street. University Mall is on the north side of the stretch, Doctors Hospital on the south. Late last year, St. Vincent bought Doctors Hospital. The eastern end of this section of West Capitol and western end of existing St. Vincent Circle through the St. Vincent complex meet at University Avenue.

10 years ago

April 5, 2013

The Arkansas Republican Party plans to educate voters about a new law requiring people to provide photo identification to vote, and will help eligible voters obtain their photo identification regardless of political party, party Chairman Doyle Webb said Wednesday. Two days after the Republican-controlled Legislature finished overriding Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe's veto of the voter-ID legislation that's now Act 595, Webb announced the GOP's plans for what he called the Operation Vote Arkansas program ... Webb, an attorney and former state senator from Benton, said the Operation Vote Arkansas program would include a comprehensive education program to inform Arkansans about the requirements of the voter-ID law and help all eligible voters to obtain their proper identification to vote. Once the secretary of state's office and county clerks are ready to issue photo identifications, the state Republican Party will activate its volunteer organizations in the state's 75 counties, Webb said. They will "help any voter who contacts us with a need to obtain a photo ID," including providing free rides to the county clerk's offices ... Webb said he is calling on others, including the Democratic and Green parties, to launch similar efforts.