Pine Bluff council OKs new public works and survey positions

The Pine Bluff City Council approved a resolution to create the positions of public works director within the Economic and Community Development Department and survey research assistant within the Street Department.

Last week the Pine Bluff City Council Administration Committee voted unanimously to add two city positions during their scheduled meeting via Zoom.

Administration Committee Chair Lloyd Holcomb Jr., along with committee members Bruce Lockett and Glen Brown Sr., voted in favor of the resolution, sending it to the full council with a "pass" recommendation.

As the positions are for two different departments, Mayor Shirley Washington asked if it would be a problem having them on the same resolution. According to the city clerk, the city attorney OK'd the resolution since both positions were under the Administration Committee.

The survey research assistant is a position Street Department Director Tom Bennett said will be an introduction to the planned portion of the Street Department. Bennett said the individual would also operate the Global Informational System, or GIS, which will have the entire city and infrastructure mapped out.

"Their primary responsibility will be scanning and putting in place on a server the construction plans and getting all of our historical data and putting it on a digital format," said Bennett.

Other duties include measuring lengths and widths of streets for the hot mix asphalt concrete overlay program, mapping Pine Bluff's stormwater drainage system with accurate measurements transferred to scaled drawings, keeping up-to-date and accurate zoning mapping and conducting accurate measurements on-site on all city streets under the director's direction.

The Public Works director will be responsible for the management of the city's infrastructure and the supervision of all staff.

According to the job description, the Public Works director develops and implements long- and short-term goals and objectives; oversees the maintenance of all city facilities; and prepares solicitations for competitive bids, subject to approval by the mayor and city council.

Council Member LaTisha Brunson asked if the position salaries were considered, to which Council Member Lanette Frazier said that during the committee meeting an increase was discussed.

Larry Matthews, Economic and Community Development director, said the salary did not change for the Public Works position, but if the assistant director moves up to the director of Economic Development, she would get an increase because of the number of years she has been with the department, which would be a substantial amount. Matthews said they have prepared for the transition and restructuring and have the money set aside.

The Street Department's position also has the funds already allocated in its budget, according to Bennett.

An ordinance approving the application for a private downtown nightclub was also approved by the council. Barbara J. Rogers was recently approved by the Pine Bluff Planning Commission to turn the former location of Doc's Pawn Shop at 224 South Main Street into the Talk of the Town Lounge, a private club.

Washington said she appreciated the buyer's investing in Pine Bluff.