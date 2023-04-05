Pittman, Kennedy impress 4-star O-lineman

Highly recruited 4-star offensive lineman Kai Greer came away impressed with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy after his Tuesday visit to Arkansas.

“What I liked the most was talking to Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy,” Greer said. “I really like those guys a lot. Coach Kennedy is the O-line coach and Coach Pittman has been an O-line coach for a long time. It’s great that both value the O-line and really understand how it works.”

Greer, 6-6, 285 pounds, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge, received an offer from Kennedy on March 27. He also has offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Boston College and other programs.

“What really caught my attention, and this isn’t even something they said, was something they showed,” Greer said of Pittman and Kennedy. “They said they weren’t going to tell me how well I belong here. They’re going to show me how well I belong here.”

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 offensive tackle in the nation in the 2024 class.

Being able to watch Tuesday’s spring practice gave him an opportunity to mingle with the Razorback players.

“During practice I talked to some of the players on the sidelines. Everything Coach Kennedy was talking about was visible when I was talking to those guys, which is really great,” Greer said.

Greer has a 3.65 grade point average and is considering material science as a major in college. The academic setup at Arkansas grabbed his attention.

“The amount of academic support was really great,” Greer said. “I knew it would be some levels of support, but...they’re on top of it. You’re going to graduate if you go to the University of Arkansas.”

Greer liked how Pittman was down to earth.

“He really respects not only his players but all the people on the visit,” Greer said. “Recruiters, me and my family and other families that we saw. He didn’t talk like he was higher than everyone. He was there to teach rather than have people suck up to him.

“He would give you a high-five and give you a hug. You don’t find that everywhere.”

It looks like another trip to Fayetteville will happen.

“I know Arkansas football was real big and I did like them a lot, but after this visit and meeting Coach Kennedy and Coach Pittman, I do look forward to get back to campus soon,” he said. “I haven’t determined yet, but I’m definitely open to an official, but I still haven’t talked to the coaches about it.”

Greer, who lived in Tulsa for about eight years, said a decision could come in the near future.

“I have two more weeks of visits coming up,” he said. “I definitely want to go on these visits before I make a decision. I don’t think it will be too much longer than that, but I’m not trying to rush it or anything.”

He left Fayetteville and was headed to Nashville, Tenn., to visit Vanderbilt. Afterward, he has planned trips to Georgia Tech, Georgia, Central Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.