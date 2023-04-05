Proposed constitutional amendment to overhaul Highway Commission fails

A proposed constitutional amendment to overhaul the state Highway Commission failed to clear the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Senate Joint Resolution 15 by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would require that the commission's five members each represent certain counties in the state. The proposed popular name of the proposal is "A Constitutional Amendment Providing for the Appointment of Members of the State Highway Commission from Certain Counties of the State."

Members of the State Highway Commission are appointed by the governor to 10-year terms, with advice and consent from the Senate.

The proposed constitutional amendment would divide the state into five geographic areas -- northwest, southwest, central, northeast and southeast -- with a highway commissioner representing each region.

The General Assembly would have had the ability to redraw geographic districts assigned to each highway commissioner through a three-fifths vote in each chamber under the proposed constitutional amendment.

Under Amendment 42 to the Arkansas Constitution, "no two Commissioners shall be appointed" from the same Congressional district. At the time of the amendment, Arkansas had six seats in Congress. Now the state has four members in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Four members of the eight-member Senate State Agencies & Government Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the proposed constitutional amendment to the full Senate, one vote short of the required five votes. Sens. Steve Crowell, R-Magnolia, Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff and Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, joined King in voting for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Proposed constitutional amendments require the approval of both the House and Senate to be referred to voters in the 2024 general election. Lawmakers may refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments to voters in each regular session.

The Arkansas House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced a proposed constitutional amendment intended to allow state lottery proceeds to fund or provide scholarships or grants to Arkansans enrolled in vocational-technical schools and technical institutes.

The House voted 97-0 to approve House Joint Resolution 1006 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs. The measure goes to the Senate for further action.