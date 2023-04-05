Public defenders ask judge to dismiss federal case over lawyers at bond hearings

FAYETTEVILLE -- State public defenders are asking a federal judge to abstain from hearing a lawsuit over whether criminal defendants should be provided a lawyer at first appearance and bond hearings.

The public defenders argue two cases in state court could resolve the issue sooner.

The federal lawsuit filed in July claims not appointing a lawyer to represent people who can't afford to hire one in the earliest stages of a criminal case is a violation of their constitutional rights. The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville by Doug Norwood and Alison Lee on behalf of Abigail Farella and Logan Murphy.

The lawsuit argues Farella and Murphy were both arrested on felony charges and given bail hearings before District Judge A.J. Anglin. Both were found to be indigent but didn't have attorneys appointed to represent them at their bail hearings.

Defendants who can't afford a lawyer in a criminal case are deemed indigent. If a judge finds a person indigent, he must appoint a public defender or other attorney to represent him. At dispute is when in the process the defender must be appointed.

There are pending motions to dismiss the case that argue judges have sovereign immunity from being sued, defendants have no constitutional right to a lawyer at that point in the proceedings and the plaintiffs have failed to state a valid claim.

Gregg Parrish, the executive director of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, and Jay Saxton, chief public defender for Benton County, argue in a motion filed Monday the federal judge should abstain from exercising jurisdiction over the case because it seeks the same relief as cases pending before the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The two cases are Ricky Lee Burnett v. Benton County and Cory Thompson v. State of Arkansas.

"Like this case, the Burnett and Thompson cases involve plaintiffs, indigent persons, who appeared before Benton County judges for pretrial release hearings without being appointed counsel," according to Parrish and Saxton. "In Burnett, the Petitioner requests a declaration that 'any person, indigent or not, has the right to counsel at a pretrial release hearing pursuant to the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Counsel must be provided at this stage for an indigent person.'"

The Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling on that issue is due any day in the Thompson case and would fully dispose of the Fourteenth Amendment claims presented in the federal case, according to the response.

Parrish and Saxton also argue that as a result of how initial hearings are handled in Benton County and Anglin's scheduling practice, the Benton County Public Defender's Office doesn't have enough public defenders to staff them.

Further, the Benton County Public Defender's Office cannot provide the relief requested in the lawsuit because the state is not a party to the lawsuit. It can't hire additional state-funded attorneys in order to staff initial hearings in Anglin's court without the Arkansas General Assembly creating additional attorney positions and providing the funding necessary for those additional positions, according to the response.