Rogers Planning Commission once again postpone proposed Dixieland development rezoning

ROGERS -- A rezoning for a development to build about 50 residential units off South Dixieland Road was postponed until May by the Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The commission will consider the rezoning at its May 2 meeting, according to commissioner John Schmelzle. Pending Planning Commission and City Council approval, it would move the 4.84-acre property at 1704 and 1710 S. Dixieland Road, north of the intersection of Dixieland and New Hope roads, from agricultural zoning to residential multifamily zoning.

The commission first approved a rezoning for the development of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes at the site on Feb. 7 after postponing the decision Jan. 17. Multiple residents from nearby homes have spoken against the project at previous meetings, citing concerns about the setbacks, drainage, traffic, privacy and incompatibility with the surrounding area.

The City Council decided Feb. 14 to send the project back to the commission for a reassessment of the proposed distances between buildings, the front property line and Dixieland Road.

Schmelzle said Tuesday that the developers have modified their proposed plan for the project.

"My understanding is that there's been substantial changes to that plan," he said.

The agenda packet prepared by city staff for Tuesday's meeting showed increased setbacks on three of the four sides of the property, including an increase from 4 feet to 30 feet between the development's front buildings and the eastern property line facing the road.

Other changes mentioned in the packet included 58 dwelling units rather than 49 units, increased open space and decreased impervious cover. The proposed 6-foot privacy fence, screening plants and maximum eave height appeared unchanged in the packet.

Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone the rezoning. Samantha Best was absent.

In other business, the commission also approved modifications to a previously approved landscape plan for the Pinnacle Groves development at 5272 W. Northgate Road. The changes were requested by both neighboring residents and the developers, according to a city staff report.