Schwarber’s 200th HR helps Phillies get 1st win

NEW YORK -- Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career homer on the game's second pitch and added an RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies became the last team in the major leagues to get a win this season, beating the New York Yankees 4-1 on Tuesday night to avoid their worst start since 1934.

The National League champions had one home run and been outscored 37-12 during an 0-4 start and were on the verge on their poorest beginning to a season since dropping their first seven games in 1934.

"It was a good offensive night," Philadelphia Manager Rob Thomson said. "I thought we swung the bats well. It's good to get our first win, but it's just one win."

Brandon Marsh also went deep after making two key misplays Monday. Marsh reached New York's bullpen in center field after being unable to make a shoestring catch in center on DJ LeMahieu's leadoff triple and overrunning third base for the third out of the fifth in Monday's 8-1 loss.

"It's a great feeling," Marsh said. "Now we go. It was a good all-around game."

After hitting a career-high 46 home runs last year, Schwarber started 1 for 17 this season. He drove the second pitch from Domingo Germán (0-1) into the right field seats near the Judge's Chambers.

"It feels good," Schwarber said. "I think the biggest thing is being able to start with a lead. I think the personal accomplishments, those things kind of will come after you're done playing. Cool stat, definitely a cool thing, but happy about the win."

MARLINS 1, TWINS 0 Sandy Alcantara pitched the major leagues' first complete game this season, a three-hitter that led host Miami over Minnesota. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who pitched six of the big leagues' 36 complete games last season, struck out 5 and walked 1 in a 1-hour, 57-minute game that was the shortest of the season.

PIRATES 4, RED SOX 1 Ji Hwan Bae hit his first career home run, Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, and Pittsburgh beat host Boston.

RAYS 10, NATIONALS 6 Luke Raley, Josh Lowe and Yandy Díaz hit home runs in the ninth inning as undefeated Tampa Bay rallied for a victory over host Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 12, REDS 5 Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBI, leading Chicago over host Cincinnati to even their three-game series. Wisdom's two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit. Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 1 Austin Riley hit a two-run home run and Dylan Dodd pitched five strong innings in his major league debut, helping Atlanta beat host St. Louis. Dodd allowed one run and six hits. The left-hander struck out three and walked none, throwing 52 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

BREWERS 9, METS 0 Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Garrett Mitchell hit consecutive home runs off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning, and Wade Miley earned his 100th career victory as host Milwaukee routed New York.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 6 Host San Diego lost Manny Machado to a first-inning ejection, blew a four-run lead and lost to Arizona, which surged ahead with four runs in an ugly eighth inning on Tuesday. José Herrera singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, when the Diamondbacks were helped by two errors.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 1 Yusei Kikuchi and four relievers limited Kansas City to one run on four hits, and visiting Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Chapman was 3 for 4 with a double for Toronto, and Whit Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run.

ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 2 Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo hit home runs, Kyle Gibson pitched seven solid innings after his scheduled start got moved up a day and visiting Baltimore beat Texas.

TIGERS 6, ASTROS 3 Spencer Torkelson tied a career high with three hits, highlighted by a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lead visiting Detroit over Houston.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber gestures to fans as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) and Darick Hall (24) celebrate with teammates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. The Phillies won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs runs toward home plate to score on a single by Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows through on an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German waits for a new ball as Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. The Phillies won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, celebrates with Darick Hall (24) after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. The Phillies won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

