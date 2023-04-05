Springdale begins search for new Executive Director of Athletics

Wayne Stehlik, who has been the director of athletics for Springdale Public Schools for the past 11 years, is leaving his position according to the school district.

In a one-paragraph release by the district's communications office, "Wayne Stehlik is going to transition from the position as the District Director of Athletics effective June 30 to accept a part-time position as Director of Development for Athletics for the Springdale Public School District."

The district posted the job opening on its website and has started the search for a new leader of its athletic department which includes two large classification high schools in Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber.

Under Stehlik's leadership, the district has upgraded athletic facilities at both campuses including building baseball and softball facilities. Currently, a new sports arena is under construction at Springdale High School that will bring it in line with other arena-style facilities at other Class 6A schools.