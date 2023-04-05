State Capitol news in brief: Arkansas Senate passes bathroom bill

Amended bathroom

bill OK'd by Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday voted to send the governor a bill that aims to create a criminal penalty for adults who knowingly enter or remain in a bathroom of the opposite sex to arouse or gratify a sexual desire while knowing a minor who is a member of the opposite sex is present.

The Senate voted 29-4 to give final approval to Senate Bill 270 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, after it concurred with a House amendment to the bill.

The amendment would require a person to remain in a public changing facility "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire of himself or herself or any other person." Originally the bill would have criminalized instances where a person 18 or older knowingly "enters into and remains in a public changing facility that is assigned to persons of the opposite sex while knowing a minor of the opposite sex is present in the public changing facility."

Members of the committee requested the change after hearing from several opponents who said the bill would target transgender people who already face hostility when attempting to use public facilities.

A person who violates the bill would be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor for sexual indecency with a child.

-- Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Allowable abortions

bill passed in House

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday to restrict abortions to a hospital or emergency room.

Abortions in Arkansas are illegal, except in cases to save the life of a pregnant women in a medical emergency. For abortions that fall within the exception, they would have to be performed in a hospital or emergency room under House Bill 1786. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, passed the House 83-12 and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Arkansas' abortion ban took effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for states to ban the procedure.

-- Neal Earley

Parliamentarian

honored by House

Arkansas representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution commending House Parliamentarian Finos "Buddy" Johnson for his 38 years of service with the House.

Johnson will retire June 30, according to House Resolution 1080.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, presented the resolution alongside former House speakers who shared stories of working with Johnson.

Johnson began his career with the Arkansas House in 1985 as the chamber's information director. In 1999, he was promoted to coordinator of legislative services and in 2012 he became House parliamentarian, according to the resolution.

-- Will Langhorne

Communism class

bill clears House

The Arkansas House on Tuesday advanced a bill that would require public schools to teach the "perils of communism and autocratic governments" to students in grades seven through 12.

House Bill 1736, by Rep. R. Scott Richardson, R-Bentonville, received a vote of 69-14 with five members voting present. The bill moves to the Senate for further consideration.

-- Will Langhorne

House OKs felon

gun ownership path

The Arkansas House on Tuesday passed a bill that aims to create a pathway for people convicted of certain felonies to regain their right to possess a firearm.

House Bill 1013, by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, received a vote of 85-7. The legislation moves to the Senate for further action.

The bill would allow people convicted of certain felonies to file a uniform petition in court to have their right to possess a firearm restored. A person would have to wait at least five years after completing their sentence before filing a petition.

After the bill failed in committee in February, Flowers said she worked with opponents to draft an amendment that removed a section of the bill that would have created a new process for sealing and dismissing convictions. Critics had raised concerns this process could conflict with the governor's ability to grant pardons.

-- Will Langhorne

House advances bill

addressing fentanyl

The Arkansas House on Tuesday advanced a bill intended to hold dealers of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs responsible for overdose deaths.

House Bill 1456, which would create the "Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act of 2023," passed with a vote of 90-4. The bill, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, moves to the Senate for further action.

HB1456 would establish "death by delivery" offenses which prosecutors could use to charge dealers who provide fentanyl or other drugs that cause another person to overdose and die. Among other provisions, the bill also includes "predatory marketing of fentanyl to minors" and "trafficking fentanyl" offenses which would carry stiff penalties.

-- Will Langhorne

School board voting

bill OK'd in Senate

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill under which school board elections would be held during the primary election and school board runoff elections would be held during the general election.

The Senate voted 22-5 to send Senate Bill 532 by Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Penzo said holding the school board elections during the primary election should lead to a more robust voter turnout and improve school board elections.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel advances bill

for security detail

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday advanced an appropriation that would change state law so the Arkansas State Police would no longer be responsible for the safety and security of the lieutenant governor and the elected official's family.

The appropriation is Senate Bill 18, which also authorizes the addition of two security officers with maximum-authorized salaries of $75,000 in the lieutenant governor office's appropriation for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. The appropriation totals $543,438, and includes a chief of staff/legal counsel, communications/policy director and executive assistant/scheduler in the office.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told the budget committee's personnel subcommittee last week his proposal to increase the appropriation by $200,000 for Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge's office would pay for the salary and benefits for the two security officers and it would be cheaper than using four state police troopers as Rutledge's security detail.

Rutledge told lawmakers last week Hester's proposal doesn't include equipment and a vehicle for the two security officers, and it's less costly for the state police to provide security for her. She said she decided to use the state police security detail after she received numerous threats during her eight years as attorney general.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Funding for medical

services endorsed

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday endorsed the appropriation for the state Department of Human Service's Division of Medical Services for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.

With no audible dissenters, the committee recommended approval of Senate Bill 53 with no debate.

SB53 would grant the division up to $9.9 billion in spending authority for grant payments, up to $12.8 million for personal services and operating expenses, up to $4.5 million for nursing home closure costs, up to $4 million for nursing home quality care grants, and up to $100,000 for the payment of expenses of long-term care facility receivers in fiscal year 2024.

The Division of Medical Services appropriation often struggles to get the required three-fourths vote for approval in the House and Senate because it includes spending authority for the state's Medicaid expansion program that provides health care coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans. The program was initially authorized in the 2013 regular session.

-- Michael R. Wickline