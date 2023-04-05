BASEBALL

Former UALR pitcher Moore added to Phillies roster

McKinley Moore, who spent three seasons with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock before being selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, was added to the Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man roster Tuesday after starting the season at Class AAA Lehigh Valley.

Moore made 43 appearances from 2017-19 for the Trojans, 36 of them coming as a reliever. The Keller, Texas, native held opponents to a .242 average as a collegian despite surrendering 64 walks to just 47 strikeouts.

Moore allowed no runs and walked just one batter over 9 1/3 innings in spring training after striking out 71 batters over 49 2/3 innings last season at Class AA Reading.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

ASU women take fourth

Arkansas State University wrapped up its regular season at Bayou Desiard Country Club in Monroe, La., finishing in fourth place among nine teams at the ULM Invitational.

The Red Wolves led after Round 1 Monday, shooting 2-over par 290 during the first 18 holes but dropped back over the final 36 holes, ending at 38-over 902 -- 22 shots behind winner Louisiana-Monroe.

Morgan Beaulieu led ASU, claiming sole possession of seventh place after shooting 1-over 73 in Rounds 1 and 2 en route to a 6-over 222 total.

Olivia Schmidt was buoyed by a first-round 2-under 70, ending in a tie for ninth place at 8-over 224. Elise Schultz joined Beaulieu and Schmidt in the top 15, tying for 14th at 9-over 225.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women finish eighth

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock climbed a couple of places Tuesday with a final round 5-over par 293, but the Trojans ended eighth among 11 teams at the Ironwood Invitational, hosted at Ironwood Country Club in Greenville, N.C.

UALR, at 33-over 897, finished 49 shots behind winner James Madison, which posted a 16-under 848 and topped second-place College of Charleston by 19 strokes.

Anna Dawson led the Trojans, bookending a second-round 8-over 80 with scores of 3-under 69 and 2-under 70 -- that tied Dawson for 16th place with a 54-hole total of 3-over 219. Katja Mueller was the only other UALR golfer among the top 30 individuals, finishing 23rd at 5-over par 221.

-- Mitchell Gladstone