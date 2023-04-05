Super Quiz: “A” Countries

1. It is also the name of a continent.

2. A South American country.

3. The Taliban returned to power here in 2021.

4. A landlocked European country with a red and white flag.

5. It is bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south.

6. The largest country by area in Africa.

7. It has shorelines on both the Adriatic Sea and the Ionian Sea.

8. It is 85.9% mountain area -- more than Switzerland or Nepal.

9. After Brazil, it is the second largest (both area and population) Portuguese-speaking country.

ANSWERS

1. Australia

2. Argentina

3. Afghanistan

4. Austria

5. Andorra

6. Algeria

7. Albania

8. Armenia

9. Angola