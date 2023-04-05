Superintendent: Arkansas Arts Academy to reopen after bomb threat hoax

ROGERS -- School will be in session at both Arkansas Arts Academy campuses today after they were closed Tuesday following a bomb threat that was found to be a hoax, Superintendent and CEO Allison Roberts said.

Roberts said she received an email saying there were explosive devices at Arkansas Arts Academy, without any specifics.

The Police Department was called in and "thoroughly inspected both campuses, inside and out" and found nothing suspicious, Roberts said.

The school acted "immediately and addressed it with the utmost urgency," she said.

Roberts praised the Police Department for its response.

Roberts received "some threatening type of email" Monday night, said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Police Department. He confirmed police searched and found nothing suspicious.

"They went ahead and canceled school for the day, just to be cautious," Foster said. "It's up to the the schools if they stay open or if they close."

Arkansas Arts Academy, a charter school, serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Total enrollment as of last fall was 1,090. The school has a campus downtown for grades 7-12 on West Poplar Street and another for grades K-6 on South 12th Street.

The news comes the same week the Pea Ridge School District received an emailed bomb threat. Pea Ridge police searched the district's buildings early Monday morning in response to the note but found nothing suspicious, according to police.

"I don't know if they're connected, or if this is a copycat thing," Foster said.