Suspect arrested in LR man’s death

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a Friday night homicide on Pulaski Street, authorities said.

Deandre Rudley, 35, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Jason Davenport, 46, of Little Rock, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Officers responding to a report of a subject down in the area of 19th and Pulaski streets found Davenport shot near the intersection of South Pulaski Street and West Charles Bussey Avenue, according to a police report.

Paramedics attempted to treat Davenport's injuries, but he died at the scene.

Rudley was held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.