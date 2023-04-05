Trump faces 34 counts in NYC





NEW YORK -- Donald Trump, who has weathered two impeachment trials, a special counsel inquiry and decades of investigations, made a court appearance Tuesday as the only former president to be charged with a crime.

The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a spectacle for the former president, putting him face-to-face with prosecutors who accused him in a felony indictment in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed. He arrived at court in an eight-car motorcade from Trump Tower, communicating in real time his anger at the process.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse," he posted on his Truth Social platform. "Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"





The indictment centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal business records at his private company while trying to cover up an effort to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging payments that silenced claims potentially harmful to his candidacy. It includes 34 counts of fudging records related to checks Trump sent to his personal lawyer and problem-solver to reimburse him for his role in paying off a porn actor who said she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

"The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws," said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy.

Trump, silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said "not guilty" in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.





All told, Trump, who for weeks before Tuesday's arraignment had assailed the case against him as political persecution, uttered only 10 words -- though he did appear to glare for a period at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who brought the case.

The indictment amounts to a reckoning for Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings. Trump's presidential campaign is shadowed by investigations related to his behavior in the two prior elections, with prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the 2020 presidential election -- probes that could produce even more charges.

[DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment against Trump » arkansasonline.com/45indictment/]





In the New York case, each count of falsifying business records, a felony, is punishable by up to four years in prison -- though it's not clear if a judge would impose any prison time if Trump is convicted. The next court date is Dec. 4 -- two months before Republicans begin their nominating process in earnest -- and Trump will again be expected to appear.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

'NOT JUST ONE'

The broad contours of the case have long been known, focusing on schemes that prosecutors say began months into his candidacy in 2015, as his celebrity past collided with his presidential ambitions.





Though prosecutors expressed confidence in the case, a conviction is no sure thing given the legal complexities of the allegations, the application of state election laws to a federal election and prosecutors' likely reliance on a key witness, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to false statements.

It centers on payoffs to two women, adult-film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged the former president had out of of wedlock.

"It's not just about one payment. It is 34 false statements and business records that were concealing criminal conduct," Bragg told reporters, when asked how the three separate cases were connected.

All 34 counts against Trump are linked to a series of checks that were written to Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying off Daniels.

Those payments, made over 12 months, were recorded in various internal company documents as being for a legal retainer that prosecutors say didn't exist. Cohen testified before the grand jury and is expected to be a star prosecution witness.

Nine of those monthly checks were paid out of Trump's personal accounts, but records related to them were maintained in the Trump Organization's data system.

Prosecutors allege that the first instance of Trump directing hush money payments came in the fall of 2015, when a former Trump Tower doorman was trying to sell information about an alleged out-of-wedlock child fathered by Trump.

David Pecker, a Trump friend and the publisher of the National Enquirer, made a $30,000 payment to the doorman to acquire the exclusive rights to the story, pursuant to an agreement to protect Trump during his presidential campaign, according to the indictment. Pecker's company later determined the doorman's story was false, but is alleged to have enforced the doorman's confidentiality at Cohen's urging until after Election Day.

Trump denies having sexual encounters with Daniels and McDougal, and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

TRUMP LAWYERS CAUTIONED

During the hearing, one of the prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Chris Conroy, brought up threatening posts Trump has made online in the past weeks, including writing that "death and destruction" would follow if he were to be charged.

In response, Judge Juan Merchan addressed Trump's lawyers, telling them, "Please speak to your client and anybody else you need to, and remind them to please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest."

At the arraignment, Trump's lawyers began to attack Cohen, questioning his credibility and whether he has an ax to grind against Trump. Cohen has said he is not seeking revenge, but rather wants to hold his former boss "accountable for his dirty deeds."

Trump was accompanied in court by his legal adviser, Boris Epshteyn, and the lawyers handling this case -- Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina.

Outside the courthouse after the arraignment, Blanche said the former president was determined to prevail.

"He's frustrated. He's upset. But I will tell you what. He is motivated. It's not going to slow him down," he said.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president's belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. Journalists often outnumbered protesters, though.

At roughly the same time that Trump pleaded innocent to criminal charges Tuesday, he notched a win in a federal appeals court in California against the adult film star at the heart of the New York indictment.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit issued an order directing Daniels to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to Trump's attorneys. That sum is in addition to the more than $293,000 that Daniels had been ordered to pay after losing a libel case against the former president in federal district court and $245,000 for unsuccessfully pursuing an earlier appeal.

The New York and California cases aren't directly related, but the timing was striking since they involve the same underlying events: Daniels' claim that she had an affair with Trump and efforts by Cohen to stop her story from becoming public ahead of the 2016 election by orchestrating a hush-money payment.

The California case dates back to 2018. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had sued Trump over a tweet in which he accused her of a "total con job" after she said she'd been threatened to keep quiet about her claim of having an affair.

A judge ruled in 2018 that Trump's tweet was "rhetorical hyperbole" protected under the First Amendment.

BACK TO FLORIDA

After his arraignment, Trump returned to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, where he delivered a primetime address to hundreds of supporters, Trump again protested his innocence and asserted on his Truth Social platform that the "hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case."

In his speech, Trump lashed out anew at the prosecution and attacked in bitter terms the prosecutor and the judge presiding over the case despite being admonished hours earlier about incendiary rhetoric. Trump also steered his speech into a broadside against a separate Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Trump said of the New York indictment. "This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately."

The crowd at Mar-a-Lago included supporters like failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and longtime ally Roger Stone. Trump's wife, Melania, was absent from his side and was also not seen with him in New York.

At least 500 prominent supporters had been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

The day's schedule, with its striking blend of legal and political calendar items, is a new reality for Trump as he faces demands of the American criminal justice system while maintaining defiance and victimhood at campaign events.

Trump, a former reality TV star, said he raised more than $8 million in the days since the indictment on claims of a "witch hunt."

His campaign released a fundraising request titled "My last email before arrest" and he has repeatedly assailed Bragg, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case "hates me" -- something his own lawyer has said is not true.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Eric Tucker, Jennifer Peltz, Will Weissert, Jill Colvin, Bobby Caina Calvan, Larry Neumeister, Karen Matthews, Larry Fleisher, Deepti Hajela, Julie Walker, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Joe Frederick, Robert Bumsted, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo, Adriana Gomez Licon and Terry Spencer of The Associated Press, by Jonah E. Bromwich, William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times and by Zoe Tillman of Bloomberg News.

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Todd Blanche, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)



Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)






