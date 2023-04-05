UNDER THE RADAR: Marion’s Ashton Gray

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Marion’s Ashton Gray.

Class: 2024

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he threw for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns, and had 147 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Interest: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas-Monticello, Henderson State

Coach Lance Turner:

"He's a gifted young quarterback. He's a strong weight room performer who combines plus strength for his position with excellent athleticism. He runs a 4.6 [40-yard dash]. He has really improved his ability to throw the ball down the field and with some touch over the past year, and we expect his accuracy and arm strength to continue to develop. Perhaps his best trait is that he is a QB who can play off schedule when escaping the pocket. So much of the modern game depends on quarterbacks who can play on the move, escaping problems in the pocket and making plays down the field.

"He is a real unknown at this point in the process. He is a one-year starter for us who quarterbacked an extremely young team and missed some time with injury. He is just now getting evaluated by colleges in a meaningful way. I think with a good summer camp circuit and a productive year, he is going to find some offers and really jump up on the recruiting boards later than most quarterbacks for a lot of these schools."



