Wynne School District announces return to in-person learning after tornado

Wynne School District students in grades K-8 will return to in-person learning this Wednesday, April 12, in their respective buildings, according to a press release from the district.

High school students will report to Wynne's East Arkansas Community College Tech Center, located across from Sonic, for in-person learning. Grades 11-12 will report on April 13, and grades 9-10 will report April 14, to receive further instruction related to the remainder of the school year.

Students will attend full school days from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. weekdays.

According to the release, the district has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the return to in-person learning is as safe as possible for students and staff.

There will be a student and parent information meeting for grades 9-12 on Wednesday, April 12, from noon until 1 p.m., and another at 6-7 p.m. in the ballroom at the East Arkansas Community College Tech Center.

The district encourages students who need assistance to reach out to their respective advisers or building counselors, the press release said. They will be available to provide support and guidance to help students return to in-person learning.

Virtual students may begin working immediately, the release said. Virtual students without electricity or internet services may contact their respective Virtual Facilitator, who will help them develop a plan to return to learning.