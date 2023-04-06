Agency reports 121 Arkansas homes destroyed in Friday's tornadoes

More than 120 homes were destroyed last week by the storms that raged across central and eastern Arkansas last week, according to the director of the state’s emergency management agency.

A.J. Gary, director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and State Homeland Security Advisor, cited the figure while delivering a briefing to the House Advanced Communication and Information Technology Committee early Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the 121 homes that were destroyed, 184 others received major damage, while 447 received minor damage, Gary said. He cautioned, though, that the figures are preliminary and do not include businesses that were affected by the storms.

During the briefing, Gary also said that $399,382.19 in federal aid has been approved so far for affected residents who applied for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. At least 3,470 people have registered for assistance through FEMA, he said.

