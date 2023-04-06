2 nurses from JRMC honored with awards

Two nurses from Jefferson Regional Medical Center are being honored with statewide awards.

Terry Cornelius from the Surgery Department was selected as an Outstanding Nurse Educator, and Teresa Duckworth of the Jefferson Regional Monticello Medical Clinic was among the winning nominees for the Compassionate Nurse award.

A total of 100 nurses are recognized each year by Publishing Concepts Inc., the nation's largest publisher of State Board of Nursing Journals, according to a news release.

There were 80 finalists for the Compassionate Nurse Award and 20 for the Outstanding Nurse Educator Award. JRMC had nine nurses who were honored this year, including the two winners.

Cornelius, Duckworth and the other nominees from JRMC were honored during the 2023 Nursing Expo at Little Rock. They will also be honored at the annual Nurse's Day luncheon at JRMC in May.

The honorees were nominated by their coworkers for being not only compassionate, but caring and empathetic to their patients.

Other Jefferson Regional nurses nominated were:

2023 COMPASSIONATE NURSE NOMINEES

Verlisa Charles, RN – 3CW

Courtnie Decker, RN – 3NE

Veronica LeGrand, RN – House Supervisor

Jacqueline Liggin, LPN – 2NE

Rick Parrson, RN – 3NW

Alexis Starks, RN – 3CW

2023 OUTSTANDING NURSE EDUCATOR NOMINEE

Megan Heird, RN – Corporate Education.