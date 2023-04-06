Acclaimed poet shares writing and life philosophies at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Volumes of poetry "in the world, we will never see," but poet Jane Hirshfield is "absolutely sure" the fact these poems even exist "changes the air we breathe and the [world] we live in."

And while Hirshfield falls into "despair as much as anyone" about the current state of the planet, she's recently realized "it's rude to see only the negative when there's so much beauty in the world," she explained Tuesday during a reading followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"The terrible things shouldn't blind us to the awesome radiance all around us," she said.

Though Hirshfield believes it can be beneficial for writers and poets "not to know our themes," because it can eliminate the capacity for surprise, "after a while you can't help but see some of your abiding concerns [in your work]," she said.

While her poetry has always been informed by the environment, her worries about climate change have moved to the forefront in recent poems, such as those in her latest collection, "Ledger," she said. The crisis of the biosphere, social fracture, species extinction and environmental pollution are all examined in the book, which she read several poems from Tuesday.

Like Hirshfield, senior Adele May writes nature-themed poems, but she sometimes feels guilty about "not being able to do enough as the world falls apart," and she asked Hirshfield about balancing her poetry with the reality of the global climate crisis.

In addition to looking for -- and rejoicing in -- the world's beauty, "have a little humility, which is not often talked about these days, but is wonderful medicine," said Hirshfield, who was a member of Princeton University's first graduating class to include women as freshmen and has been honored with fellowships from the Guggenheim and Rockefeller foundations, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Academy of American Poets. It can be "arrogant to think the world is going to hell, because I don't know the future -- things could get better," she said.

Hirshfield, 70, even read a poem for "those moments when you mutter, 'There's nothing I can do.'"

In it, she marvels at the potential power of simply moving a stick.

"Change anything," she advised. "If you think you can't do anything, move a stick."

It "blew me away how much her poetry resonated with me," said May, who is studying journalism but is considering going into the university's poetry graduate program. "She was really hitting the nail on the head for me."

Another poem Hirshfield read, "The Bowl," refers to the practice of Buddhist monks traveling around town with bowls, said Hirshfield, who spent several years studying Buddhism, including three in a monastery. If the monks haven't touched the hearts of the townspeople, their bowls will be empty, and they'll go hungry.

Another poem, "Like Others," makes "me feel better, [because] I like to be invisible," while in another she lets readers know she, too, struggles with "bad days" and self-doubt.

Several of her poems are only three or four lines.

"I like short poems," she said.

She said she's "never been a funny poet," but has "gone from one smile per book to maybe seven chuckles."

"I write very quiet poems for the most part," she said.

Hirshfield, whose work appears in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Times Literary Supplement, The New York Review of Books, Poetry and 10 editions of The Best American Poetry, has ample faith in science, which is another theme of her poetry.

For example, she regularly finds inspiration in the science page of The New York Times, "a great source of poetic material."

"Science and poetry are both acts of discovery, and poetry respects facts," said Hirshfield, who organized a Poets For Science component for the March for Science in Washington, D.C., in 2017. Science supports poetry -- and vice versa -- and in writing, "you have to get it precisely right, [with] as much precision engineering as a race car."

Hirshfield, a native of New York City who now resides in California, has been described as belonging "among the modern masters" by The Washington Post and as "passionate and radiant" by the Times. Her nine poetry books include "The Beauty," long-listed for the 2015 National Book Award, "Given Sugar, Given Salt," a finalist for the 2001 National Book Critics Circle Award, and "After," short-listed for England's T.S. Eliot Award.

She's also translated numerous poems into English.

"I'm not a professional translator," she said. It's "a great luxury to translate only poems you love."

Hirshfield is the university's 2022-23 Walton Visiting Writer in Poetry. The Walton Visiting Writers series in the Program in Creative Writing and Translation annually brings esteemed authors in poetry, fiction, and literary translation to the university for free public readings and to work with graduate students in the creative writing Master of Fine Arts program, according to Davis McCombs, a poet and the director of the Program in Creative Writing and Translation at UA-Fayetteville. Tuesday's event was made possible by the program in Creative Writing and Translation, the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of English, the Walton Family Foundation, and the James E. and Ellen Wadley Roper Professorship in Creative Writing.

The intent of the program has been "to bring the best literature and writers in the world to Fayetteville," McCombs said. "We realize that vision tonight."

Hirshfield called the university "an extraordinary place for writers" and praised the conversations she had with students she met.

Jami Padgett, an admirer of Hirshfield's poems, was fulfilled by their interactions.

"She's very kind and generous," said Padgett, a graduate student studying poetry. "She makes it seem not out of the realm of possibility" that aspiring poets like Padgett could also have successful careers as poets.

Hirshfield's "mindfulness and attention to everything around her is really inspiring for someone easily distracted" like Padgett, she added. "[I love] the quietude and simplicity" of her poetry.