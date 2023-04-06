The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 5, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-566. Randy Hyatt v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-239. David Brito v. Office of Child Support Enforcement and Raquel Dunning, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-345. Danielle Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-222. Tracy Littlejohn v. Baptist Health Regional Hospital, also known as Van Buren HMA, LLC, and also formerly known as Sparks Medical Center-Van Buren, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-474. Minor Child v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-45. Nathan Jennings v. Jessica Jennings, from Union County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-131. Linda Nance v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-132. Linda Nance v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-587. Lamarius Curry v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-275. Jimmy Dion Bardin v. Margaret Bardin, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-115. SNC Revocable Trust v. Gerardo R. Galdamez and Amy B. Galdamez, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-22-197. Physicians' Specialty Hospital, LLC v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Medical Services; and Arkansas Hospital Association, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-199. Ron Pruitt v. Diane Barclay, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; cross-appeal dismissed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-364. Rhatez Furlow v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-21-237. Halon V, LLC v. Thomas Terminella a/k/a Tom Terminella; Monica Terminella; The Terminella Company, Inc.; Monica's Meadow, LLC; Wedington Mine, LLC; and Johnson Mine, LLC, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-20-356. S & J Construction Co., Inc. v. Engineering Services, Inc.; and Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority of the State of Arkansas, from Newton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.