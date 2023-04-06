Arkansas House committee passes amended parole overhaul bill

An Arkansas House panel on Wednesday advanced an amended version of a broad criminal justice bill that aims to restructure the state's parole system and require people convicted of the most violent felonies to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison.

The Committee on Judiciary passed Senate Bill 495 in a voice vote with audible dissent from Democratic lawmakers who have questioned whether harsher sentences would reduce crime rates. An amendment adopted by the committee would address concerns raised by legislators regarding penalties for theft and negligent homicide.

SB495, which would create the Protect Arkansas Act and is part of an expansive criminal justice package advanced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, moves to the full House for further action.

Along with overhauling Arkansas' parole system, the bill includes provisions that aim to establish a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, thanked members of the panel for their consideration of the measure.

"This is an extremely important bill, one that carries significant consequences for people of the state of Arkansas and will carry those consequences for years to come," he said. "It will improve the state of criminal justice in Arkansas and truly hold accountable the people who we are afraid of."

Under the bill, people convicted of 18 of the most violent felonies in state code, including rape and capital murder, would have to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison. SB 495 would require courts to add a period of post-release supervision in these cases if defendants are not already sentenced to the statutory maximum for their offense.

People convicted of 53 lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child would have to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

If a person who is convicted of a crime that requires them to serve 100% or 85% of their sentence violates their terms of release, they would have to serve the remainder of their previous sentence in addition to the entirety of the sentence they receive for the violation, said Gazaway.

Those convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Legislative Council.

When presenting the bill Tuesday, Gazaway told committee members the measure is needed to address "issues that have persisted in our criminal justice system for decades." Under the state's current parole system, he said an offender may only serve one-sixth of the sentence.

"Our current system with respect to parole in Arkansas is deceptive," Gazaway said.

Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, pointed to extensive research showing that extended sentences do not improve crime rates.

"In light of all that, do you think that the truth in sentencing aspect is intended to reduce crime?" Collins asked.

Gazaway said he disagreed with the premise that incarceration doesn't reduce crime.

"The fact there are studies that suggest that, I don't think that necessarily means that it's true, but I think what I'd point to is incapacitation will reduce crime specifically for repeat offenders," he said.

On Tuesday, Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, asked why the bill would require people convicted of negligent homicide to serve 85% of their sentence alongside defendants convicted of more serious crimes.

"You're talking about someone who didn't at all mean to hurt another person," Hudson said.

Gazaway said he understood Hudson's concerns. Under the amendment adopted Wednesday, a person convicted of negligent homicide would only have to serve 85% of their sentence if the offense is classified as a Class B felony. Gazaway said this form of negligent homicide is applied when a person causes a death while they are intoxicated.

The amended version of the bill would enhance negligent homicide offenses that are currently Class A misdemeanors to Class D felonies if the offense was committed by means of a deadly weapon. The original bill would have enhanced the offense regardless of whether a deadly weapon were used.

Under the amended version of the bill, a person would be guilty of a Class D felony if they are convicted of theft where the value of the property is $1,000 or less and they have a prior theft conviction of any classification that is less than 10 years old. Originally, the bill did not include the 10-year time frame.

To become eligible for early release under the bill, offenders would have to earn credits by participating in programs in prison.

The bill would require the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

Collins on Wednesday questioned if offenders required to serve the entirety of their sentences would have any incentives to maintain good behavior and participate in prison programs.

Tawnie Rowell, director of the Arkansas Sentencing Commission, said good behavior would still affect which jobs inmates could hold and which programs they could participate in.

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, urged state officials to make sure release credit programs are available early enough in an offender's term of imprisonment to make an impact on their sentence. Rowell said officials were expected to take a holistic approach when evaluating the use of release credit programs.

House minority leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, questioned if community supervision initiatives intended to reduce the likelihood of recidivism, including education and workforce development, would receive additional support through the bill.

Rowell said lengthening prison stays would reduce caseloads for parole officers. While the bill might not provide additional direct funding for programs intended to reduce recidivism rates, Rowell noted, it would require a doctoral-level employee with the state Department of Corrections to review programming.

Lawmakers who opposed the parole overhaul noted there are aspects of the legislation they support. Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, spoke in favor of portions that would provide incarcerated parents with greater access to their children, expand a program that provides child victims of crimes with access to courthouse dogs and suspend court fines for incarcerated defendants for 120 days after the defendants are released from custody.

Collins voiced support for a section that would allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts. He noted, however, that the $4.5 million Gazaway had indicated would be needed to fund this program did not appear in the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

"I'm curious what is the funding mechanism and are we confident that is going to be funded," he asked.

Gazaway said that "if that's not in RSA I'm disappointed to hear that."

"If we're going to put the language in the bill, then we need to fund it," he said.

Following the meeting, Joint Budget Committee co-chairman state Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, said funding for the program is not included in the Revenue Stabilization Act but instead would come through the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee later this year.

An impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission on SB495 estimated the bill could result in more than $163.8 million in costs over the next 10 years associated with providing additional care to inmates.

The bill's Senate sponsor, Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, has estimated other provisions included in SB495 could cost close to $10 million.

To allow the state Department of Corrections to prepare for the changes included in the bill, Gazaway said, offenders convicted of the most serious violent felonies would be required to serve 100% of their sentences starting Jan. 1. For people convicted of lesser offenses, the new post-release supervision system would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2025.