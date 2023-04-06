Arkansas-Ole Miss series opener postponed until Friday

Arkansas’ baseball series opener at Ole Miss was postponed Thursday due to weather.

The fifth-ranked Razorbacks and the Rebels are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The second game will begin approximately one hour after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets purchased for Thursday’s game will be required for entry to Game 1. The stadium will be cleared between games and a Friday ticket will be necessary to attend the second game of the doubleheader.

Both Friday games are scheduled to last nine innings, but will include a run rule of 10 after seven innings. The teams are scheduled to play their series finale Saturday at 2 p.m.

The decision to postpone the series opener was made about 25 minutes before the start of the scheduled 6:30 p.m. first pitch. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night in Oxford.

Friday’s forecast includes a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. There is a 40% chance of showers Friday night.



