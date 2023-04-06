Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas State vs. Troy

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:05 a.m.

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro 

RECORDS ASU 9-16, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 20-10, 4-5 

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.21 ERA); Troy RHP Brady Fuller (2-3, 5.92 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (2-1, 2.97 ERA); Troy RHP Ben Thompson (2-0, 6.00 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 7.98 ERA); Troy RHP Grayson Stewart (3-2, 3.79 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (350-410-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Skylar Meade (52-34 in second season at Troy and overall) 

SERIES Troy leads 37-18 

TV None 

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro 

INTERNET ESPN-Plus 

SHORT HOPS Arkansas State has won four of the last five games in the series, including two of three when these teams met last April in Jonesboro. … Troy’s Grayson Stewart is one of four Sun Belt players to throw a complete game this season. … The Red Wolves have 62 doubles as a team, third-most in the conference. … Trojan reliever Noah Manning leads the Sun Belt with six saves.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Troy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY Troy, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Troy, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off 

MONDAY Off 

TUESDAY Murray State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT