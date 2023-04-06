Arkansas State vs. Troy

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-16, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 20-10, 4-5

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.21 ERA); Troy RHP Brady Fuller (2-3, 5.92 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (2-1, 2.97 ERA); Troy RHP Ben Thompson (2-0, 6.00 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 7.98 ERA); Troy RHP Grayson Stewart (3-2, 3.79 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (350-410-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Skylar Meade (52-34 in second season at Troy and overall)

SERIES Troy leads 37-18

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas State has won four of the last five games in the series, including two of three when these teams met last April in Jonesboro. … Troy’s Grayson Stewart is one of four Sun Belt players to throw a complete game this season. … The Red Wolves have 62 doubles as a team, third-most in the conference. … Trojan reliever Noah Manning leads the Sun Belt with six saves.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Troy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY Troy, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Troy, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Murray State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off