Arkansas State vs. Troy

WHEN 6 p.m. today
WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 9-16, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 20-10, 4-5
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.21 ERA); Troy RHP Brady Fuller (2-3, 5.92 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (2-1, 2.97 ERA); Troy RHP Ben Thompson (2-0, 6.00 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 7.98 ERA); Troy RHP Grayson Stewart (3-2, 3.79 ERA).
COACHES Tommy Raffo (350-410-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Skylar Meade (52-34 in second season at Troy and overall)
SERIES Troy leads 37-18
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
SHORT HOPS Arkansas State has won four of the last five games in the series, including two of three when these teams met last April in Jonesboro. … Troy’s Grayson Stewart is one of four Sun Belt players to throw a complete game this season. … The Red Wolves have 62 doubles as a team, third-most in the conference. … Trojan reliever Noah Manning leads the Sun Belt with six saves.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Troy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY Troy, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY Troy, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY Off
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Murray State, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off