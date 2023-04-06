ASC taking summer camp sign-ups

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has opened registration for its summer camps, featuring seven diverse classes for ages 7-17. Camp offerings include art, cooking, poetry, robotics and theater, according to a news release.

The first camps kick off June 5 and they will continue until the end of July, with most camps being one week long. All camps will take place on the ARTx3 campus, including ASC's home facility at 701 S. Main St., ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St., and ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

The public is encouraged to save 20% on registration by becoming an ASC member at asc701.org/membership. Income-based scholarships are also available. For more information, registration, and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

ART JR. CAMP -- 1-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 5-9.

Artist Aida Ayers will combine basic lessons in drawing, painting, quilting and sculpting through an exploration of current ASC exhibitions. She will also encourage students to work independently and in groups to engage in the creative process.

This camp will run from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9. It is for ages 7-11, with a maximum capacity of 10 students. The cost is $95 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

POETRY CAMP -- 1-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 5-9, AND JUNE 12-16.

Poetry Camp will focus on poetry and the spoken word, as well as how rhythm and rhymes can help develop a love of language. Instructor Tru Poet will lead campers through the ins and outs of performance and delivery. Students will be introduced to the skills of self-expression through poetry, and may gain a deep understanding and appreciation of poems written by others, according to the news release.

This camp will run from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9, and June 12-16. It is for ages 12-17, with a maximum capacity of 15 students. The cost is $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.

THEATER JR. CAMP -- 9 A.M.-12 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 12-16.

Bethany Gere and Keiren Minter will teach beginners the basics of musical theater preparation, collaboration, and exploration. Campers should gain experience working with props and costumes to perform numbers and scenes from various children's plays and musicals. They will learn to work in teams, solve problems, build self-confidence, and explore their own creativity. The camp will conclude with a performance on June 16 open to the public.

This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 12-16. It is for ages 7-11, with a maximum capacity of 10 students. The cost is $95 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

ART PRO CAMP -- 9 A.M.-NOON MONDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 19-23.

Art Pro Camp will combine lessons in drawing, painting, printmaking, and sculpture through an exploration of current ASC exhibitions. Students will focus on artistic methods and the creative process while creating their own 2D and 3D projects.

This camp will run from 9 a.m. noon Monday-Friday, June 19-23. It is for ages 12-17, with a maximum capacity of 15 campers. The cost is $95 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

THEATER PRO CAMP -- 1-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY, JUNE 19-23, AND JUNE 26-30.

Bethany Gere and Keiren Minter will guide campers through musical theater preparation, collaboration, and exploration. By combining acting, voice, movement training, and performance skills, students should develop skills needed for theater performance and be empowered to grow and advance their creativity in a fun and supportive environment. Campers will work with props and costumes to perform numbers and scenes from various plays and musicals, according to the release.

Students will also learn to work in teams, solve problems, build self-confidence, gain respect for the talents and opinions of others, and explore their own creativity. The camp will conclude with a performance open to the public on June 30.

This camp will run 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 19-23, and June 26-30. It is for ages 12-17, with a maximum capacity of 15 campers. The cost is $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.

ROBOTICS CAMP -- 9 A.M.-NOON MONDAY-FRIDAY, JULY 10-14.

Katherine Hubanks will introduce students to the basics of building self-contained bots using electric circuits, LEDs and switches, beginner coding, conductors and semiconductors. Campers will be encouraged to experiment and problem-solve while getting hands-on building experience.

This camp will run 9 a.m.noon Monday-Friday, July 10-14. It is for ages 12-17, with a maximum capacity of 15 campers. The cost is $145 for ASC members and $180 for nonmembers.

CREATE LAB PRO CAMP -- 1-4 P.M. MONDAY-FRIDAY, JULY 10-14.

Faith Anaya will lead this nutritious cooking class, where campers will learn hands-on food preparation skills, gardening, food careers, and community service. Students will gain experience in the art and science of cooking and creating healthy food options.

This camp will run weekdays from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 10-14. It is for ages 10-17, with a maximum capacity of 10 campers. The cost is $95 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.