Bill increasing public school funding by $75M goes to Senate

A bill to increase public school funding by $75 million passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday in a penultimate legislative move before the session is scheduled to end Friday.

The funding increase calls for a $2-an-hour increase in wages for full-time classified staff, which includes bus drivers, custodians, and special education paraprofessionals among others, and a cost-of-living adjustment for teachers.

House Bill 1689 by Rep. Brian Evans increases the per-pupil funding for schools by $205 for the next school year, from $7,413 to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year, and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year. The bill will fund a 1.8% cost-of-living adjustment for teachers and secretaries in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.2% increase in fiscal year 2025.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

The effort is part of the General Assembly's funding for educational adequacy, a process lawmakers undertake every two years to determine how much to fund public schools. Per-pupil funding is the biggest part of state funding for public schools, which also receive supplemental state and federal money.

The proposed funding is less than what lawmakers recommended in the fall, which has drawn some criticism from Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock. Chesterfield said the $75 million, which amounts to a 2.8% increase, was not be enough for schools to keep up with inflation. Evans said it was the second-largest increase in public K-12 education in the past 10 years.

"We have to support this bill because it's all we got," Chesterfield said. "I don't know if schools are going to be able to sustain the growth in cost that are equaling about 8% and here we are giving them about 2.8%."

As part of their recommendations on educational adequacy in November, the House Education Committee recommended the state spend $8,129 per pupil for the 2023-2024 school year, more than the $7,618 Evans is proposing in his bill. Evans, who is chairman of the House Education Committee, said the recommendation is lower than what lawmakers recommended in the fall because of the teacher raises funded through the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul.

In the fall, lawmakers recommended $4,000 raises for teachers. The LEARNS Act will increase the starting salary for teachers from $36,000 a year to $50,000 and calls for $2,000 raises for teachers making above the minimum.

Evans also said schools will get money through the LEARNS Act for literacy coaches and tutors.

"There could actually be more [funding] that is going to the schools due to LEARNS, however it is not going to be reflected in the adequacy report," said Evans, a Republican from Cabot.

Chesterfield also took issue with the $2-an-hour raises for classified staff, which she said was not enough, especially when compared to the $14,000 minimum pay increase teachers will get under the LEARNS Act.