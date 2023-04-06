Bill might disarm wildlife felons

We overlooked one of the most severe consequences of House Bill 1808, which would elevate many game and fish violations to Class D felonies.

A violator convicted of an enhanced felony game and fish violation would be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm. The purpose of this bill is to deter game and fish violators by pushing the reward-to-risk ratio beyond the tolerance threshold of the average bubba.

We suspect that one, maybe two, habitual violators in the Little Rock area inspired this bill. One has really good legal counsel to help him skirt justice. The other, and it might be the same person, injured a person in Allsop Park a couple of years ago with a wayward shot from a crossbow.

There is also a legitimate risk of this bill, if enacted, being counterproductive. The Game and Fish Commission has long been frustrated by prosecutors and judges in small communities going easy on game and fish violations. Some are reticent to drop the hammer on friends, neighbors and relatives for what are mostly victimless crimes.

Elevate those violations to felony status, and there might be an even greater hesitation adjudicate wildlife code infractions.

We are a bit skeptical of substantial bills filed late in a legislative session. There is little time for H.B. 1808 to be debated and amended. We see it most likely starving to death in committee. It does not stand a great chance in the Senate, which has a somewhat tense relationship with the Game and Fish Commission. If amended in the Senate, then it would have to go to a conference committee where again it would probably be tabled for lack of time.

Gov. Sarah Sanders has made it clear that she is not interested in Game and Fish matters in her first term. We assume she's probably not interested in signing legislation that would create a new caste of felons.

The commission had serious intent when it requested the house to draft H.B. 1808, but it strikes us of being an attention getter more than anything.

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

Tickets are still available for the Fly Fishing Film Tour, which will visit the Central Arkansas Library System Ron Robinson Theater Saturday.

This is the main fundraising event for the Arkansas Fly Fishers, which is regarded as one of the nation's premier fly fishing clubs. Proceeds will benefit Project Healing Waters, Casting for Recovery and The Mayfly Project. These groups serve veterans with post traumatic stress syndrome, breast cancer combatants and foster children through fly fishing.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.ArkansasFlyFishers.com.

The festival will feature nine short films showing fly fishing adventures around the world. These are not YouTube videos. They are cinematic stories that take you to places so obscure that sportsmen don't even know to dream about them.

"Bleed Water" is probably the premier film in the lineup. It is about two brothers that rediscover forgotten trout waters in western Massachusetts and Vermont. Many streams in New England were so polluted in the early 1900s that they couldn't support aquatic life. Anglers abandoned them, but they healed in an era of environmental awareness. The brothers find uninhabited streams that teem with trout. It illustrates the success of our nation's insistence on clean water while sharing the inspirational journey for two young men that find their passion and purpose in fishing.

"Four of a Kind" explores two anglers' trip to Oman to catch their fourth and final permit species.

"Wading for Change" documents a Latino man's fly fishing journey to the streams of the West.

"After You've Gone" is about a woman who copes with the grief of profound loss by fly fishing for trout and dorado in the Adirondacks and Argentina.

"The Belt Buckle" is about an annual fly fishing competition among friends to possess a coveted belt buckle for a year.

"Steve's Red" is about an angler's quest to catch a trophy redfish in the Louisiana marsh."

"Cape York" is about fly fishing in the saltwater of remote northern Australia for Anak permit and barramundi. The presence of saltwater crocodiles is a major distraction for the stars of this film.

"The Holy Well" chronicles the misadventures of a group of hard luck anglers that finally get it right.

"Cache of Gold" is about a group of friends chasing golden trout in some of the most remote parts of the eastern Sierras."

"Sebalo" takes us flyfishing in Cuba, made famous by Ernest Hemingway but almost completely off limits since the 1950s.