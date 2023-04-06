Bill requiring age verification for certain social media users passes House, on its way to Senate

A bill requiring age verification for new social media users and parental permission for those younger than 18 passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

House lawmakers voted 82-10 to approve Senate Bill 396, also known as the Social Media Safety Act.

Arkansas is likely to follow Utah as states that have passed bills restricting social media use for kids. The bill's House sponsor, Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, told lawmakers the bill is targeted at social media platforms such as Facebook to "create a level of protection for our young people."

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, through a spokeswoman, confirmed she will sign the bill. The Senate still needs to vote to concur with a House amendment before it passes the General Assembly.

During a news conference last month, the Republican governor announced her support for the bill, saying "we won't let big tech's bottom line stand in the line of our kids' safety."

The bill would apply to users after the bill takes effect Sept. 1, requiring social media companies to contract with a third-party vendor to perform an age verification check that would require people to upload a digital copy of a driver's license, a government-issued ID or "any commercially reasonable age verification method" to verify their age. Users younger than 18 will have to get permission from a parent or guardian to have a social media account.

Under the legislation, social media companies are defined as a forum that allows users to upload, create or view content from other accounts and allows users to "interact with other account holders or users, including without limitation establishing mutual connections through request and acceptance."

Eubanks said the bill is aimed at large social media companies such as Meta, and exempts companies "controlled by a business entity" that generates less than $100 million in annual gross revenue. Companies found out of compliance with the bill's age verification requirement could be subject to a $2,500 fine for each violation.

The bill also exempts companies whose "primary purpose is not social interaction," such as LinkedIn. Also excluded from the bill are email providers and companies that provide services such as direct messaging, streaming, online shopping, news, sports, entertainment websites or "other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated." A company that "exclusively offers subscription content" also would be exempted from the bill.

Specifically not exempted from the bill is a social media company "that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment."

The bill passed out of committee Monday with two lobbyists from the tech industry testifying against the bill. Ruthie Barko, executive director for Colorado and the central United States for TechNet, a firm that represents companies such as Google, Meta and Apple, said Monday the bill's requirement for people to submit a digital form of an ID would mean uploading sensitive personal information.

Eubanks said third-party identification companies "dump" their data on a "regular basis." "That personal information is not kept," Eubanks said.

Arkansas' legislation is similar to legislation recently passed in Utah. In March, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a pair of bills requiring age checks for users and a social media curfew for children younger than 18, prohibiting them from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.