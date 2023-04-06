The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today Thursday, Day 88, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www. arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/ Meetings .
COMMITTEES
8 a.m., State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC
9 a.m., Education Committee-House, Room 138
9 a.m., Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149
9 a.m., Education Committee-Senate, Room 207
10 a.m., Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151
10 a.m., City, Council and Local Affairs Committee-Senate,
Room 272
10 a.m., Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs-Senate, Room 309
10:30 a.m., Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-House, Room 138
10:30 a.m., State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-House,
Room 151
10:30 a.m., Insurance and Commerce-House, Room A, MAC
12:30 p.m., Advanced Communications and Information Technology-House, Room A, MAC
Call of Chair Judiciary Committee-Senate
Call of Chair Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130
Call of Chair Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171
Call of Chair Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC
Call of Chair House Rules, Room B/ MAC
SENATE
10:30 a.m., Senate convenes, Senate chamber
HOUSE
11 a.m., House convenes, House chamber