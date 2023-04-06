The calendar of public events of the 94th General Assembly for today Thursday, Day 88, of the 2023 regular session. The legislative calendar is at www. arkleg.state.ar.us/Calendars/ Meetings .





COMMITTEES

8 a.m., State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-Senate, OSC

9 a.m., Education Committee-House, Room 138

9 a.m., Judiciary Committee-House, Room 149

9 a.m., Education Committee-Senate, Room 207

10 a.m., Revenue and Taxation-House, Room 151

10 a.m., City, Council and Local Affairs Committee-Senate,

Room 272

10 a.m., Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs-Senate, Room 309

10:30 a.m., Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development-House, Room 138

10:30 a.m., State Agencies and Governmental Affairs-House,

Room 151

10:30 a.m., Insurance and Commerce-House, Room A, MAC

12:30 p.m., Advanced Communications and Information Technology-House, Room A, MAC

Call of Chair Judiciary Committee-Senate

Call of Chair Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee-House, Room 130

Call of Chair Insurance and Commerce-Senate, Room 171

Call of Chair Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

Call of Chair House Rules, Room B/ MAC

SENATE

10:30 a.m., Senate convenes, Senate chamber

HOUSE

11 a.m., House convenes, House chamber



