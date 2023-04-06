Carroll County sees damage from Wednesday morning’s severe weather

For the most part, Arkansas dodged another round of tornadoes Wednesday.

But David Writer isn't so sure.

He said an apparent tornado damaged a Tobacco Outlet on Berryville's Main Street before it lifted off the ground and came down again on a school building.

"It jumped over several buildings and hit this school building that was right in the middle of four or five other buildings," said Writer, the county judge in Carroll County. "It hit that and then jumped up and went on to the northeast."

Writer said it twisted the metal roof of a building the Berryville School District uses for storage.

"It turned it kind of counterclockwise," he said of the roof. "It kind of got up into the high-line wires."

Writer said the damage occurred around 6 a.m., before school had begun.

"It could have been a lot worse if it had been a little later," he said. "It's right next to the cafeteria. Kids would have been all around."

Christina Sands, district manager for Tobacco Outlet, said she's not sure if it was a tornado or straight-line winds.

"It ripped half our roof off," she said. "Our roof was just a commercial kind of thing, so it rolled up like a pop can. We already had the roofer guy out, and they pulled it back [into place]. We'll have to get a new roof."

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Carroll, Madison and Boone counties between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday as storms moved through the area.

Karen Hatfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said they weren't sure on Wednesday if it was a tornado that hit Berryville. She said a tornado-warned storm passed through Madison County before causing damage in Berryville.

Lt. Bruce Belin of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said he'd received no reports of injuries due to the storm. Some buildings in Green Forest were damaged, and there was also a report of a large shipping container being blown by the wind and rolling down a hill, Belin said.

"There was enormous wind," he said. "Luckily we came out of it pretty good."

Elsewhere, emergency services officials in Benton, Washington and Madison counties said they had received no reports of any storm damage in their respective counties.

"We dodged a bullet again," said Robert McGowen, Benton County's public safety administrator.

Wednesday's storms did, however, unleash a twister in southeast Missouri that killed five people.

A cold front accompanying the storms caused temperatures in Northwest Arkansas to drop from over 70 degrees to the low 40s in a matter of just a few hours Wednesday morning, according to weather service data.

Today's forecast for Northwest Arkansas shows partly sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees.