Central Arkansas at Liberty

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today
WHERE Liberty Baseball Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.
RECORDS UCA 13-15, 5-4 ASUN; Liberty 12-16, 4-5
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (4-1, 2.57 ERA); Liberty LHP Garrett Horn (3-2, 2.01 ERA). Game 2: UCA LHP Payton Windham (0-0, 5.06 ERA); Liberty LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 7.84 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Charlie Christensen (1-2, 9.15 ERA); Liberty RHP Zach Kelly (1-3, 6.10 ERA)
COACHES Nick Harlan (36-44 in second season at UCA and overall); Scott Jackson (207-132 in seven seasons at Liberty and overall)
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET None
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Liberty, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY at Liberty, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY at Liberty 9 a.m.
SUNDAY Off
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off