Central Arkansas at Liberty

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today

WHERE Liberty Baseball Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.

RECORDS UCA 13-15, 5-4 ASUN; Liberty 12-16, 4-5

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (4-1, 2.57 ERA); Liberty LHP Garrett Horn (3-2, 2.01 ERA). Game 2: UCA LHP Payton Windham (0-0, 5.06 ERA); Liberty LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 7.84 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Charlie Christensen (1-2, 9.15 ERA); Liberty RHP Zach Kelly (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (36-44 in second season at UCA and overall); Scott Jackson (207-132 in seven seasons at Liberty and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Liberty, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY at Liberty, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY at Liberty 9 a.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off