Blues, art exhibition opens

The Media & Educators' Preview Day for "A Cast of Blues" Exhibition will be presented from 2-6 p.m. today.

The exhibit will be on display April 6 through May 25 at the Loft Gallery of The Artspace on Main, a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The preview day is hosted by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, the Music Education Initiative, and the Arts & Science Center.

"A celebration of Mississippi's rich musical heritage, the exhibition 'A Cast of Blues' features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by acclaimed photographer Ken Murphy," according to a news release.

This is the first time for the exhibit to be held at Pine Bluff.

"The exhibition's compilation of casts and photos create a compelling portrait of the men and women who defined -- and continue to shape -- the tradition of the Blues," according to the release.

The project is organized and toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national part of Mid-America Arts Alliance. Details: www.maaa.org and www.eusa.org.

Agencies close Good Friday

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Good Friday on April 7. Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed.

Covid, flu shots available at health fair

The Advancing Health Literacy Health Fair will offer free covid vaccines and flu shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering with the health fair to provide the covid vaccine.

Those who are 5 years and older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine. Ages 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult, according to a news release.

UAPB panel seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

The association is celebrating the 14th year of inducting honorees into the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association Hall of Fame in the following fields: arts/visual, entertainment/media, athletics, business/industry, agriculture/fisheries/human sciences, community service, education, faith/theology, government/law, medicine/medical, military, science/technology, and lifetime achievement/posthumous.

The selection committee will make its recommendations based solely on information provided on the nomination form. Resumes and biographical sketches can be submitted as supporting documentation but will not be considered as an official nomination. All nomination forms must be signed and dated.

All entries must be received on or before May 12. Download the 2023 Hall of Fame Nomination Form at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/04dea6b3-9da6-4b44-8e7e-f07f035c1bce.pdf.

Nomination forms can be mailed to: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, ATTN: UAPB/AM&N Hall of Fame Committee, 1200 N. University Drive, Mail Slot 4813, Pine Bluff, AR 71601, or emailed to admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: (870) 536-2309.