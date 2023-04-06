Corporate giants turning to natural carbon offsets

A world away from its steel-and-glass headquarters in London, GSK is wading into unfamiliar waters: A mangrove nursery in coastal Indonesia being nurtured to harbor crabs, fish -- and carbon.

It's the precious carbon-capturing abilities of the swamp that GSK -- maker of vaccines and specialty medicines, as well as over-the-counter items like Tums -- is really after as the company seeks to use the mangroves to nullify climate-warming gases emitted by its global network of factories and vehicles, and the many asthma inhalers it sells.

The drugmaker and other global giants, wary of the poor quality and increasingly questionable climate benefits of carbon offsets for sale on the open market, are now devising their own initiatives.

Carbon offsetting is "a fundamental mechanism to move capital where it is needed for nature, climate and health," said Adele Cheli, sustainability partnerships and strategy director at GSK. "Just because it's not perfect doesn't mean we're going to step out. We're going to lean in and make it better."

Other companies are pursuing similar ideas. Shell was the first large company to branch out into offsets development and has created a "nature-based solutions" team that's working on projects from Australia to Senegal.

TotalEnergies plans to invest $100 million a year in nature-based projects to develop a "natural carbon sink capacity" of more than 5 million tons of CO2 per year from 2030. BP owns a majority stake in a carbon offset developer and has "scaled up" its carbon credit development efforts.

Danish clean energy giant Orsted says it intends to generate carbon removal credits from a Gambian mangrove project. Chevron said last year it's supporting a reforestation project in Louisiana that will generate carbon offsets. And Bayer is working with Indian farmers to make rice cultivation less methane-intense, an outcome that could be monetized through carbon credits.

Existing offsetting schemes are "being challenged," said Klaus Kunz, head of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, strategy at Bayer. "Quality of the projects is key. If done properly, this is a positive tool."

It's also an untested and risky gamble for corporations that are under intense scrutiny from climate-conscious investors. Offsets are a known source of exploitation in poorer countries. A recent United Nations report on corporate greenwashing has warned about an "undue reliance" on offsets. An expert group known as the U.K. Climate Change Committee believes offsets can disincentivize buyers to cut emissions.

"We need to be on red alert" to ensure the new breed of corporate offsets "are not replacing or delaying radical action to decarbonize," said Nathalie Seddon, professor of biodiversity at Oxford University.

GSK and Volkswagen said they were aware of the greenwashing risk and the need to prioritize emission avoidance and reduction ahead of offsetting. GSK said it consulted with technical experts on issues such as "additionality" and "leakage," and how to share benefits with local communities. GSK said it would prioritize carbon removal credits for its 2030 target. For its 2045 target, only removal offsets will be allowed.

If it works, the entry of large companies could rapidly professionalize the nascent $1.3 billion market and spark a fresh growth cycle.

"Instead of buying [offsets] from a broker where it's truly caveat emptor, with your own projects you could oversee the impact, quality and expenditure," said Philip Hardwick, a former executive of emissions businesses at Barclays and JPMorgan Chase.

That may explain why Volkswagen -- whose direct and indirect emissions are about 30 times larger than GSK's -- wants to generate 40 million credits a year by 2030, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the target.

To put Volkswagen's ambition in context, companies purchased and retired 155 million carbon offsets in 2022, according to BloombergNEF, meaning the German automaker's ambitions equate to about 25% of the market at its current size.

Volkswagen aims to achieve net zero by 2050, and has teamed up with a local carbon developer to create a venture called Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH to generate offsets. It aims to use those credits to offset supply-chain emissions of Volkswagen electric vehicles in Europe, enabling a "carbon-neutral handover to our customers," said Ralf Pfitzner, the company's head of sustainability.

The venture has about eight projects on the go, including the protection of forests and savannas, and plans to release the first credits by 2025, according to Michael Rumberg, managing director of the venture.

GSK believes homegrown offsets can help it neutralize any emissions it can't otherwise eliminate, as it tries to become carbon neutral just seven years from now. It's a challenge: GSK's asthma inhalers alone generate almost half its carbon emissions.

The drugmaker says it expects to directly eliminate 80% of its own emissions by 2030, as well as those linked to its suppliers and customers, while neutralizing the remaining 20% with offsets.

Information for this article was contributed by Hayley Warren of Bloomberg News (WPNS).