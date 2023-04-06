Marriages

Rony Alvarez-Pineda, 27, of Little Rock and Kiley Tyson, 20, of Scott.

James Burch, 62, and Terri Burch, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Jacob Womack, 32, of Madison, Miss., and Madison Varner, 26, of Brandon, Miss.

Marquis Foreman, 35, and Mackenzi Davis, 34, both of Little Rock.

Kurt Muhammad, 51, and Tyesha Muhammad, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Timmons, 46, and Amber Dillard, 35, both of North Little Rock.

David Fentry, 48, and Shanice Daniels, 34, both of Little Rock.

Keayra Hall, 26, of Pine Bluff and Andrew Dodge, 32, of Burlington, Wash.

Blake Webb, 27, and Madison Fields, 27, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Milligan, 26, and Shelby Ellis, 26, both of Little Rock.

Elijah Noble, 22, and Christina King, 21, both of Little Rock.

Hunter Johnson, 24, and Brittany Pehrson, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jarrett Norwood, 24, and Kalyn Huselton, 21, both of Sherwood.

Matthew Adams, 41, and Sarah Tumminello, 31, both of Little Rock.

Coleman Faust, 38, and Jenniffer Carman, 31, both of Little Rock.

Shreyas Bangalore Govardhan, 38, and Kristin Henderson, 33, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Zavala Murillo, 21, and Suzanne Alford, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Kimberly Horton, 52, and Shereza Lieblang, 52, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1196. Latrenda Jones v. Dontae Spiller.

23-1199. Anna Mills v. Cassie Mills.

23-1201. Oday Alfaori v. Jenna Neri.

23-1203. Thi Minh Thuy Tran v. Quang Vinh Le.

23-1205. Sylvia Wilson v. Charles Wilson.

23-1206. Angela Etchison v. Eric Etchison.

23-1207. Doris Magsayo v. Kevin Magsayo.

23-1208. Di Chang v. Chen Chen.

23-1210. Brandi Koscielny v. Christopher Koscielny.

23-1214. Ashley Shields v. James Shields

23-1217. Bonnie Paul v. Gordon Paul II.

23-1222. Anthony Jones v. Tiya Jones.

23-1223. Lisa Scalise v. Justin Scalise.

23-1224. Jimmy Surani v. Muntazeer Surani.

GRANTED

22-2534. Karin Robinson v. Gerard Robinson.

23-3733. Sara Pitonyak v. Dustin Pitonyak.

19-1625. Regina Lewis v. Cavin Lewis.

22-1032. Jamerio Craft v. Destiny Richey.

22-1176. Kevin Reed v. Audrey Reed.

23-246. Catherine Ashby v. Devlin Ashby.

23-269. Jaleesa Wilson v. Kizito Bewah.

23-759. Charles Griffin Jr. v. Angie Griffin.