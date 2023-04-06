EDITORIAL: Criminal justice

Like many issues in American politics these days, the "crime problem" seems to divide us into separate groups, barking at each other, not really listening to the opposition but just waiting for the opening to shout back.

One side barks: You just want to throw them on an island and give 'em some seeds! Don't you know most of them will get out one day, and long sentences just makes the criminals worse?

The other side barks back: Bleeding hearts! Why don't you talk to a crime victim once in a while?

But the problem of crime on the streets in America needs to be tackled from both ends. Yes, most of the folks in prison today will get out. We as a society can't poke them with sticks for 10 years and expect them to become better citizens. And catching--what's the euphemism? oh yes--catching "challenging" young people before they go too far is the best bet. (Which is why we've always supported the National Guard's various Youth Challenge boot camps.)

But folks, come on. Sometimes there are those that need to be locked away. For the good of the rest of us.

There is an effort in the General Assembly this week, advanced by the governor, that the papers call a "broad criminal justice package." And one part of it would extend prison sentences for the worst offenders.

"Under the bill, offenders found guilty of the most violent felonies including rape and capital murder would have to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison," the front-page story said.

"Those convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indency with a child would have to serve 85 percent of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision." (Reporting by the newsroom's Will Langhorne.)

There would be some sort of grid or table established for crimes, and the criminals would have to serve the time given each offense by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission.

Critics, the paper said, point to studies showing that long prison sentences don't "deter crime." Okay, but the point of truth-in-sentencing laws isn't necessarily to deter crime, but to keep dangerous people away from the rest of us. If they're behind bars, common sense tells us, they aren't preying on your family.

Besides, this legislation also tackles the problem from the other end: The bill "also includes provisions to establish a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges." The story also said criminals could become eligible for early release only by participating in certain programs in prison.

The governor is also pushing the idea of a 3,000-bed expansion of the prison system. And that's another good idea coming out of her office.

As for cost, there is a lot of it. Millions. An impact statement on the criminal justice package set the price at more than $163 million.

But prisons cost money. Keeping prisoners costs money. Keeping prisoners for longer amounts of time will cost more money.

Keeping us safe costs money.

But it's money that We the People know we have to pay. And it's a bargain, considering the consequences of not paying it.