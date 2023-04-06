EDITORIAL: Whither NATO?

"Finland has today become a member of the defense alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins. Each country maximizes its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for maneuver. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO's collective deterrence and defense."

--the Finnish presidency, in a statement.

We used to make fun of that headline above. All too often, it appeared above American editorials, just above the purple-as-a-bruise prose concerning the subject of NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union. Those were the days of real naval-gazing editorials, and those days haven't ended yet. Where are Mencken/Greenberg/Ashmore?

But now we can use "Whither NATO" seriously. Because . . . whither NATO?

One answer: Expansion.

Vlad the Impaler is probably thinking "damn" these days. His plan to invade Ukraine, weaken his enemies, drive a stake through NATO, etc., has backfired incredibly. Incredibly, as in it's hard to believe how much this situation has gone sideways for him. Only a little more than a year ago, the experts were telling us that Russia would overwhelm its former satellite state in a matter of days, certainly weeks, and threaten NATO countries with even more instability.

Then the war came. And the best laid schemes of mice an' men gang aft agley.

Finland joined the NATO military alliance this week, a major blow to Moscow. The AP reports that the Nordic country's membership doubles Russia's border with the world's biggest security alliance.

For years, that would have been unheard of. Polls showed large majorities of Finns were opposed to any such idea. They prided themselves on non-alignment. They weren't exactly neutral, you understand, just out of the line of fire.

But after Putin's War began, public sentiment shifted dramatically. Because if Moscow could invade a smaller non-aligned neighbor that didn't have NATO protection, and get away with it, which country was next?

So much for a lightning war by the Red Army that would scare members out of NATO.

Vladimir Putin has complained often and heatedly about NATO's past expansions. Now he's directly caused another one.

Not that anybody in the West wants to pick a fight. Only a fool would want a war between a nuclear-armed Russia and a nuclear-armed NATO. As bad as the Red Army has been in Ukraine--its officer class outclassed, its NCO class inept, its weapons old and rusting--nobody can guarantee Russia's nukes wouldn't operate just as designed. Let's not find out.

But there is no doubt that Comrade Putin has been weakened. His people probably see that. Because they can look down the road, across the fence, and see Finns. Who are now NATO members.

It turns out the fall of the old and unlamented USSR didn't bring the end of history after all.

On to Sweden.