Fayetteville council committee forwards list of considerations for campsites in city

FAYETTEVILLE -- A majority of a City Council committee on Wednesday supported changing city code to include a definition of camping and to provide the Planning Commission a set of rules to consider when someone applies for a permit.

The council's Ordinance Review Committee voted 3-1 to send the code changes to the full City Council. Council members Holly Hertzberg, Scott Berna and D'Andre Jones supported the draft language, while Sarah Moore voted against.

The discussion came up after Richard Tiffany, who owns property immediately north of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, received notice from the city in October that he was operating an illegal campground. Tiffany does not live at the property but has allowed unsheltered residents to stay there for a number of years.

The population of the camp has grown over recent years and now has to eight to 12 people regularly staying there. The city received complaints about disturbances, trash, odors and other nuisances associated with the property. The committee first took up a discussion in March about potentially amending city code. The code does not include a definition for camping.

Tiffany was instructed in the letter to either cease operating the campsite or seek a permit from the Planning Commission. Rather than seek a permit, Tiffany suggested in March changing the definition of a conditional land use in city code to apply only to business use, where money is exchanged. Residents who stay on Tiffany's property live there for free.

On March 16, City Attorney Kit Williams told the committee the city prosecutor will cite a code violation against Tiffany.

The code change the committee sent to the full City Council on Wednesday defines a campground as, "private or public property for camping purposes." It defines camping as to reside or dwell temporarily in a place, with shelter. Camping activities include erecting a tent or other temporary structure to sleep overnight, or using a vehicle, such as recreational vehicles, for sleeping.

The language also provides a set of requirements for the Planning Commission to consider if anyone seeks a permit. As of now, the city has general provisions for considering conditional use permits such as parking, access, screening and compatibility with surrounding properties, but nothing specific for camping, Assistant City Attorney Blake Pennington said.

In short, property owners who want to allow camping would have to provide written consent for the use and be available or have a representative for the city to contact. Additionally, there are provisions listed to provide sanitation facilities such as restrooms and potable water and have garbage pickup. Any tents and vehicles would have to be set back from the right of way in accordance with the land's zoning. The city also would be able to enter the property to ensure compliance.

There's a second set of additional factors the commission could consider, but they would be open to interpretation. Commissioners could limit the number of campers and how long they could stay. They also could consider natural hazards, such as flooding and slopes, or require additional separation or screening from adjacent properties.

Moore objected to the proposal because she said it did nothing to address the fact that residents technically aren't allowed to let family members or friends visit and stay in a recreational vehicle overnight. If a neighbor were to complain, the property owner would have to get a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission under the proposed language, she said.

Hertzberg said she found it beneficial to provide staff and planning commissioners guidance on what to consider when receiving a permit application for camping. Berna said he found everything in the proposed language to be reasonable and didn't want to muddy the issue based on "outlying situations." Jones said he felt it would help adequately address health and safety concerns for neighbors and people staying at campsites.

The proposal is tentatively scheduled to appear on the City Council's May 2 agenda.