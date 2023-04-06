FedEx says it will combine operations

FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan.

The Memphis package delivery company said in a statement Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganization. FedEx Freight will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express Corp.

FedEx didn't give details in the statement on any job cuts and a spokesperson offered no specifics on the scope or timeline of the effort. "We will continue to focus on responsible head count management in our operations as well as corporate functions," spokesperson Rachael Simmons said in an email.

Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organization. John Smith will become president and CEO of U.S. and Canada ground operations at FedEx Express, and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight businesses. Richard Smith will serve as president and CEO, airline and international at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.

The company expects to realize permanent cost reductions of $4 billion from the reshuffling at some point during fiscal 2025. FedEx said it seeks to save an additional $2 billion from revamping its delivery network by fiscal year 2027. Its board also approved a 10% increase in the annual dividend for fiscal 2024, to $5.04 a share.

FedEx is trying to regain its footing after Subramaniam was forced to scrap profit growth goals outlined last September because of declining package volumes. He had unveiled those targets just after he officially took over as CEO in June.

The company said in September that its operating expenses were rising and that it was maneuvering to address those costs, including the closure of more than 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices. Leadership also said FedEx would defer on new hires and operate fewer flights.

Its plan to boost profit addresses a commitment to investors, led by activist shareholder D.E. Shaw, that FedEx made only two weeks after Subramaniam took the helm.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Black of Bloomberg News (WPNS).