Finland’s Marin seeks ‘new page’





HELSINKI -- Finland's outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin, said Wednesday that she will resign as the leader of her Social Democratic Party at the next party congress in autumn, saying she hopes it will enable her "to open a new page in my own life."

"Now is the time to get in line again and leave the chairman's place," Marin, 37, said during a news conference in Helsinki. She said she would continue as a lawmaker in Parliament.

The Social Democratic Party came in third in Sunday's election, dashing Marin's hopes of staying on as prime minister. Finland's main conservative party claimed victory in an extremely tight three-way race in which right-wing populists took second place.

Marin, who has been prime minister since 2019, is a highly popular figure internationally and at home, but acknowledged that her premiership had put a strain on her personally.

"My endurance has been put to the test," Marin admitted.

She said her Cabinet has gone through some rough periods in the past years and the center-left government has had to resort to difficult decisions. Marin has won praise for, among other things, steering Finland through the covid-19 pandemic and championing the country's NATO bid together with President Sauli Niinisto, and for being a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Her private life and active social media usage have received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. Marin said she hopes to be able to live "a slightly more peaceful life" in the future.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Social Democratic Party chair leaves an election party in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Finland's center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with 97.7% of votes counted in an extremely tight three-way parliamentary race. They appeared to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)







Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Social Democratic Party is presented flowers during an election party in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Finland's center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with 97.7% of votes counted in an extremely tight three-way parliamentary race. They appeared to beat the ruling Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)



Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meets with the media at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marin announced that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)



Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meets with the media at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marin announced that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)



Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives to meet with the media at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marin announced that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)



Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin talks to the media at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marin announced that she will not seek another term as chair of SDP. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)





