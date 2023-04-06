Florida tops list in lead pipe count

Approximately 9.2 million lead pipes carry water into homes across the United States, with more in Florida than any other state, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency survey that will dictate how billions of dollars to find and replace those pipes are spent.

The survey released Tuesday was the first time the agency asked about lead pipes, and it gave the best count yet of how many are underground.

Florida, with an estimated 1.16 million pipes, was a surprise to one expert. Industrial states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania are more typically associated with extensive lead pipe issues.

Illinois ranked second in the survey, with 1.04 million lead pipes, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York.

The agency's drinking water infrastructure survey will be used to steer billions of dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrades such as finding and removing lead pipes in states that need it most. Previously, a state's share of lead pipe funds was based on its general infrastructure need and didn't consider how many lead pipes the state had.

Lead can cause brain damage and the EPA says no amount is safe for children's bodies. The Biden administration has set a goal of removing all of the country's lead water pipes. The $15 billion from the infrastructure law for lead pipe work will significantly help, but it won't be enough to solve the problem.

"Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

The EPA recently proposed drinking water limits for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances often called "forever chemicals," in a push that the agency said will save lives and reduce illness but will require many water providers to install costly treatment systems.

The survey of roughly 3,500 water providers also found the country needs to spend $625 billion on drinking water infrastructure over the next two decades, an amount that's increased sharply in recent years. The biggest need is upgrading water pipes that are too old, broken or in some cases made of lead.