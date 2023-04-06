Razorbacks expected to host more targets this week

Arkansas football has hosted numerous prospects this spring and will continue to do so in April and beyond.

The Razorbacks entertained three prospects earlier this week and will wrap up the week with several top targets on campus this weekend.

Visited Tuesday

• '24 RB Jaden Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

Baugh is a 4-star with Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan and Texas offers. He is ESPN's No. 20 athlete and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation. He also visited Wednesday.

• '24 QB KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James

He is a 4-star with Arkansas, Central Florida, Penn State, Kansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Louisville offers. Jackson attended an Arkansas camp last summer.

He planned to visit Razorbacks on March 11 but had to reschedule.

• '24 OL Kai Greer, 6-6, 285, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge

He received an offer from Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy on March 27. He also has offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri and other programs.

Greer has ties to the Tulsa area, and On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit.

April 6

• '26 OL Langston Astante, 6-5, 355, of Phoenix (Ariz.) North Canyon

He will attend Thursday's and Saturday’s football practice.

April 7-8

• '25 RB Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

He is a 4-star with offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan and other schools. He is the cousin of '25 DB Antonio Parker.

• ’25 DB Antonio Parker, 6-0, 175, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

He holds offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Boston College and UNLV, and is the cousin of ’25 RB Jamarion Parker.

Both players visited the Razorbacks in January, and Jamarion also visited Arkansas in January 2022.

• '25 QB Carson Boyd, 6-0, 170, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

He has offers from Texas A&M, West Virginia and UNLV, and visited the Razorbacks in January.

• '24 LB Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205 pounds, Houston (Texas) Summer Creek

He committed to LSU last July. He is making his second visit to Arkansa since March 4.

Atkins holds offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

April 8

• '24 S Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 190, of Many, La.

Singleton is a 4-star with Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Michigan and Ole Miss offers. He visited the Razorbacks last March.

• '25 DB Caleb Chester, 6-1, 170 of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall

He holds Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State and Arizona State offers.

• 24 DB Selman Bridges,6-4, 170 of Temple, (Texas) Lake Belton

Consensus 4-star prospect and No. 6 cornerback nationally by On3.com.

April 15

• '24 RB Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas

Palmer is a 4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Ole Miss offers. He received an offer while visiting the Razorbacks on Jan. 28.

• '24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 178, of Birmingham (Ala.) Pinson Valley

He is a 3-star with Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech offers. He is the brother of Razorbacks freshman defensive back TJ Metcalf.

• '25 DB Joseph Albright, 5-10, 160 of Houston (Texas) Aldine Eisenhower

He is an On3.com 3-star prospect with Arkansas and Arizona State offers.

• '24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, of Fort Smith Southside

He holds Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State offers.

• '25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190, of Central Arkansas Christian

He has Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Central Arkansas offers.

June official visits

• '24 OL Daniel Akinkunmi, 6-5, 300, of NFL Academy in London, England

He holds Arkansas, Washington State, Minnesota and Texas Tech offers. Akinkunmi received his offer from the Razorbacks last summer.

• '24 WR Zion Kearney, 6-3, 195, of Missouri City (Texas) Hightower

Kearney narrowed his list to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU and Houston. He visited the Razorbacks on Jan. 20.

• '24 DB Jaden Allen, 5-10, 165, of Aledo, Texas

Allen is a 4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Southern Cal offers. He is a former Texas commitment and visited the Razorbacks on March 4.

• '24 DB Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 175, of Aledo, Texas

Johnson is a 4-star with Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College and Louisville offers. His father played at Louisville and in the NFL, and he visited the Razorbacks on March 4.

• '24 RB Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

A 4-star prospect who visited Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday. He said he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville, but no date is set yet.

He has more than 20 scholarship offers.