The world in brief: French unions ditch retirement-age talks





French unions ditch retirement-age talks

PARIS -- French trade union leaders walked out of talks with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday after failing to find a compromise on the contentious plan to raise the country's legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The heads of France's major unions, who want the withdrawal of the pension plan, met with Borne a day before the planned 11th round of nationwide strikes and protests since January.

A giant banner emblazoned with the words: "64, it's no" was displayed by unionists on the top of the Arc de Triomphe monument soon after the meeting broke up. They removed it after police arrived at the landmark.

"We have chosen to end that useless meeting," the head of the hard-left CGT union, Sophie Binet, told reporters. "We have found in front of us a radicalized, stubborn, disconnected government. It's a slap in the face to the millions of French who take to the streets."

The secretary general of the more moderate CFDT union, Laurent Berger, denounced what he called "a serious democratic crisis."

"Public opinion is increasingly against this reform since January," he said. He called for a "maximum of workers to get mobilized" and "join the marches" staged across the country Thursday.

Borne was adamant about the necessity of the planned reform. "I told them again I am convinced... of the need for a reform," she said.

5 jailed in probe of Mexican border fire

MEXICO CITY -- A Mexican judge ordered that three Mexican immigration officials, a private security guard and a Venezuelan migrant be held for investigation in connection with a fire last week at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico that killed 40 migrants.

The four people responsible for security at the Ciudad Juarez facility will be held on charges of homicide by omission and causing injuries, while the migrant who allegedly set the fire faces charges of homicide and causing injuries, Mexico's Federal Judiciary Council said after Tuesday's hearing.

A video from a security camera inside the facility shows guards walking away when the fire started last Monday night inside the cell holding migrants and not making any attempt to release them. It was not clear whether those guards had keys to the cell doors.

More than two dozen migrants were seriously injured in the fire.

U.N. rejects Taliban ban on women staff

ISLAMABAD -- The U.N. said Wednesday it cannot accept a Taliban decision to bar Afghan female staffers from working at the agency, calling it an "unparalleled" violation of women's rights.

The statement came a day after the U.N. said it had been informed by Afghanistan's ruling Taliban that Afghan women would no longer be allowed to work for the world body. That announcement came after the U.N. mission in the country expressed concern that its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in eastern Nangarhar province.

The Taliban decision is "an unparalleled violation of women's rights, a flagrant breach of humanitarian principles, and a breach of international rules," Wednesday's statement said.

The Taliban have not commented publicly on the ban and have not released a statement.

The U.N. statement said several U.N. national female personnel have already experienced restrictions on their movements, including harassment, intimidation and detention.

"The U.N. has therefore instructed all national staff -- men and women -- not to report to the office until further notice," the statement said.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during its previous stint in power, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking over the country in 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalized but alert

ROME -- Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized Wednesday in intensive care because of a problem related to a previous infection, but was alert and speaking, Italy's foreign minister said.

The 86-year-old three-time premier was in the ICU at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, the clinic where he routinely receives care, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is also a leader of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Speaking from Brussels, Tajani said Berlusconi was admitted because of an "unresolved problem" related to a previous infection.

Berlusconi has had a series of health problems in recent years, most significantly recovering from covid-19 in 2020. He told reporters after being discharged from a 10-day hospital stay then that disease had been "insidious" and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and has overcome prostate cancer. In January 2022 he was admitted for a reported urinary tract infection.

Berlusconi had been to San Raffaele, where his personal physician works, for a regular checkup for several days just last weekA. In a March 31 tweet after he returned home, Berlusconi thanked "all those who wanted to send a thought or sign of affection in these days."

